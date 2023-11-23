logo
Just in:
Cong flattened BJP tyres in Telangana, will repeat in Delhi: Rahul // Le Petit Chef Returns To Singapore With Multi-Sensory Dining Experience At Restaurant Espoir, Singapore // Odisha Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Has Achieved Success In Wooing Investors // AI Firm BRAIIN Holdings Forays Into India, Plans To Invest $100 Million // Key IBBI Tweaks May Be Finalised In December // Automa8e’s AI-Driven Revolution: ASR+ Tier 3 Status Unlocks Accounting & Finance Excellence // Key witness retracts statement against Baghel in app case // Congress In Kerala Caught In Row Over YC Chief’s Election // Core Inflation May Bottom Out Around Four Per Cent: Economists // A successful conclusion to the 2023 Salt for Peace Festival // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 25 Nov 2023 // Shah alleges Cong-BRS deal to make Rahul Gandhi PM // Maurya challenges Akhilesh to clarify stand on Mathura Temple // A Viable Palestinian State Under Present Conditions Looks Difficult // Gaza Conflict Ends Up Separating Wheat From Chaff Among Religious Leaders // Siam Paragon reinforces top ‘Luxury Destination’ with the opening of “Siam Paragon The Luxe Hall” that brings together Thailand’s first flagship stores from world-class luxury labels // Approach Black Friday like a pro: Octa sheds light on how traders get better deals when shopping // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 26 Nov 2023 // Together, WE Thrive: WeWork Hong Kong celebrates its 7th anniversary, fostering a collaborative business ecosystem // Pleas Against SEBI’s Adani Probe: Greater Focus On Investor Loss Than Market Efficiency //
HomeChannelsFeaturedICD reports AED 28.3 billion half-year net profit
Featured
0 likes

ICD reports AED 28.3 billion half-year net profit

icd

Arabian Post Staff

Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) announced record revenues of AED 145.1 billion and net profit of AED 28.3 billion in its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

Revenues reached a record AED 145.1 billion, up 20 per cent with an increase of AED 24.0 billion compared to the prior year period, due to the significant rise in travel and tourism activities reflected in the Transportation and Other segments, and a jump in Banking & Financial Services revenues on higher interest rates and strong lending growth. Overall, revenues increased faster than operational costs, boosting margins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group reported a record net P\profit of AED 28.3 billion, up 91 percent with Banking and Financial Services’ and Transportation’s respective contributions soaring by AED 8.2 billion and AED 7.7 billion. Real estate and hospitality activities also displayed strong performance, whilst lower commodity prices reduced profitability in Oil & Gas and aluminium production from their prior period records.

The net profit attributable to the equity holder was AED 22.6 billion.

Assets grew 6.5 per cent, reaching a record AED 1,252.9 billion primarily driven by the growth of Banking assets. Liabilities increased to AED 974.5 billion on much higher Banking customer deposits whilst Non-Banking borrowings and lease liabilities reduced by 5.7 per cent. The group’s share of Equity increased by 4.2 per cent rising to a new record of AED 225.7 billion.

 

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Assembly Polls Are Electoral Test Of Rahul Gandhi’s Political Acumen // Maurya challenges Akhilesh to clarify stand on Mathura Temple // Pleas Against SEBI’s Adani Probe: Greater Focus On Investor Loss Than Market Efficiency // Core Inflation May Bottom Out Around Four Per Cent: Economists // Key IBBI Tweaks May Be Finalised In December // Kerry Logistics Network Teams Up with EC Healthcare To Provide a Full Suite of Integrated Medical Logistics Management Services // BJP Chanakya Amit Shah Has Offered A Redesigned Package Of Hindutva To Telangana Voters // SEBI Nod For Small, Medium REITs To Boost Investments And Liquidity // Victory Securities – The First Licensed Corporation in Hong Kong Approved by the SFC Offering Virtual Asset Dealing & Advisory Services to Retail Investors // Approach Black Friday like a pro: Octa sheds light on how traders get better deals when shopping // Together, WE Thrive: WeWork Hong Kong celebrates its 7th anniversary, fostering a collaborative business ecosystem // Siam Paragon reinforces top ‘Luxury Destination’ with the opening of “Siam Paragon The Luxe Hall” that brings together Thailand’s first flagship stores from world-class luxury labels // Le Petit Chef Returns To Singapore With Multi-Sensory Dining Experience At Restaurant Espoir, Singapore // Odisha Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Has Achieved Success In Wooing Investors // Congress In Kerala Caught In Row Over YC Chief’s Election // Gaza Conflict Ends Up Separating Wheat From Chaff Among Religious Leaders // Automa8e’s AI-Driven Revolution: ASR+ Tier 3 Status Unlocks Accounting & Finance Excellence // Shah alleges Cong-BRS deal to make Rahul Gandhi PM // In Telangana Assembly Polls, Congress Has Moved Fast In The Last Leg Of Campaigning // A Viable Palestinian State Under Present Conditions Looks Difficult //