India’s Larsen & Toubro Defence wins Infor Customer Excellence Awards 2020

MUMBAI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 16 September 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the defence arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T Defence) — India’s premier Defence Equipment and Systems company, has been awarded the 2020 Infor Customer Excellence Award in the Manufacturing Industry Category for the APAC region. The award recognizes L&T Defence for driving innovation through digital technologies and showcasing achievement of exceptional business results. A panel of Infor solution and industry experts selected L&T Defence for its technology implementation and innovation, performance improvement and quantifiable business benefits. Award winners and finalists from around the world were recognized at the first-ever digital Inforum, Sept 15-16.

L&T Defence’ business vetical – dedicated to Precision Manufacturing and Systems Integration – embarked on next wave of digitalisation journey to enable a connected ecosystem for measurement of Overall Operational Efficiency (OOE). Infor LN, combined with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), helped L&T Defence digitally connect the facilities across the workshops with an aim to achieve operational efficiency, conformance to stringent quality standards, cost optimization and gain real-time insights for facilitating informed business decisions.

Commenting on this achievement, a spokesperson at L&T Defence said, “The advent of Industry 4.0 technologies provides the defence sector an opportunity to digitally transform business operations and strategically unlock new opportunities for gaining a competitive edge. Combining I4.0 technologies with Infor solutions is playing a key role in our digital evolution to deliver greater business value across engineering, planning, manufacturing and quality processes extending to the lifecycle of our product offerings.”

“We are honoured to be recognized at the 2020 Infor Customer Excellence Awards. The award demonstrates our strategic focus to retain technology leadership through sustained innovation for actualizing value creation goals,” the spokesperson added.

“L&T Defence is an Industry major and at the forefront of delivering technology intensive platforms and systems to the Defence and Aerospace sectors in India on time. We congratulate L&T Defence on their success; this award is a testimony of L&T’s commitment to offering best-in-class defence equipment, systems and platforms by putting digital innovation to work across business process and create value,” said Ranga Pothula, General Manager, India Business Unit and Senior Vice President, global delivery services at Infor.

“With the ever-changing business environment, manufacturing units today face the complexity to deliver high-quality products while optimizing business processes and meeting stringent compliance guidelines. Infor is committed to delivering robust industry-specific solutions with agility for L&T Defence to help meet industry requirements, compliance and gain transparency on business operations in every footprint.”

