Infinix NOTE 7: Powerful Features, Infinite Possibilities

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 23 July 2020 – Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generations, and Infinix NOTE 7 which is a newest smartphone model targeting the mid-to-high end market segment, comes in with a 6.95″HD Infinity-O display, the biggest Infinity-O display ever from Infinix; MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, ideal for elite mobile gamers; a 48MP Quad AI Camera, boasting the highest pixel count in its price range; industry leading 18w super charge 3.0, and XOS 6.0 operating system based on the latest Android™ 10 system, elevating global users’ smartphone experience to a whole new level. Launching the NOTE 7 is a key milestone for Infinix’s NOTE series, bringing powerful, innovative and exciting enhancements to consumers by fulfilling a broad range of daily use scenarios from: non-stop picture taking, work, social, to gaming, movies, entertainment and more. The new NOTE 7 comes in 3 mesmerizing color designs such as, Forest Green, Aether Black and Bolivia Blue with subtle patterns in the reflective glass.

The new Infinix NOTE 7 phone model has generated many positive with consumers that appreciate the many features of the phone at affordable price.

“We are very proud to launch NOTE 7 to global markets. NOTE 7 carries forward the DNA of Infinix by offering the most premium smartphone experience and powerful features through stylish designs, trendy technologies, and high-quality hardware to software experience. NOTE 7 is the device that combines Infinix’s technological innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced experience for all types of content consumption and user scenarios. We are confident that both our fans and new users will be amazed by the NOTE 7 when exploring and perusing unlimited new wonders with cutting-edge technology in the newest yet most price-friendly NOTE 7 in its price segment.” said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile.

Fantastic Large Screen & Strong CPU to Seamlessly Bridge Work and Daily Life

Smart phones have become an indispensable tool in people’s daily work and private life. A smartphone that allows people to switch between diversified needs and scenarios everyday is ideal for modern consumers.

Packed with a 6.95” HD + Infinity-O display and MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, NOTE 7 makes for a well-rounded tool that seamlessly bridges daily work and play.

For those who want to be efficient during working hours, its high-definition Infinity-O display and strong CPU performance can offer a fantastic viewing experience and smooth multitasking capabilities for whenever users are video calling with business partners, checking emails, taking notes or browsing web pages for quick research.

For those who want fun and style during their leisure hours, NOTE 7 users can indulge and experience epic entertainment moments all from the palm of their hands; with awe-inspiring cinematic viewing effects, an incredible gaming experience, and smoother multimedia engagements made possible by the super large screen and a powerful CPU that optimizes performance. Especially, NOTE 7 with MediaTek Helio G70 makes it an ideal choice for game lovers to enjoy guaranteed nonstop gaming, faster response time and ultra-smooth gaming experience.

Caption: NOTE 7 6.95” HD + Infinity-O display

Superior Camera Experience that Let Users Shoot Like A Pro

NOTE 7 boasts with 48MP Quad Camera, allowing users to create ultra-high-resolution photography under a diverse range of scenery conditions and different layout modes. No matter whether it is a beautiful sunset, a backlight street view, a selfie or even highlights from a night out, the camera is able to capture it all– with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.

Shooting videos in low-light has never been this easy with NOTE 7’s outstanding low-light performance. With a 1080P low-light video camera recording at 30fps, pixel 2.8μm, it will be able to capture each detail and color even in the dark without the flash. The unique 1080P low-light video camera allows NOTE 7 stand out among other mobile products within its target market segment. Meanwhile, powered by advanced AIS (AI Image Stabilization), users can also capture incredible blur-free, handheld shots even in low-light conditions using Night Mode.

NOTE 7 can accurately sense movement and stability as well as the amplitude and eliminate it, creating super steady action shots; this enables users to effortlessly take high motion videos without the blur and shakiness, instantly immortalizing otherwise fleeting moments of fun. Furthermore, a 16MP front camera means that every selfie user take can be stunning, turning a selfie into a self-portrait in just one second.

Caption：NOTE 7 48MP Quad Camera

Powerful Performance to Unlock an Enjoyable and Ultra-smooth User Experience

Smartphone’s sound quality is an important part of the device. The NOTE 7 packs a powerful punch with its dual stereo speakers featuring DTS and audio optimization to produce crisper, louder and more balanced sounds regardless of content format (movies, games, music and more), providing the same great sound effects and experience with or without headphones for users.

The NOTE 7 houses a longer lasting 5,000mAh battery and powerful fast-charging technology, reaching 18W charging speeds that gives users’ worry-free full-day guarantee of their day and night life on the move. It is also faster and more intuitive with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone with a tap in an instant, upgrading the fluidity of the smart phone connection experience.

Equipped with the latest operating system of XOS 6.0 built upon Android™ 10 system, NOTE 7 also introduces a whole new user interface, with snappier performance and exciting new features. Users can customize their phones to suit their own tastes with the latest features, such as Dark Theme and Android 10 Gesture Navigation.

Availability

NOTE 7 have been launched globally in April in African markets. In Kenya market, the product is available on Infinix Jumia Flagship: https://www.jumia.co.ke/mlp-infinix-official-store/ and Infinix Ecommerce Brand Site: https://ke.xpark.com/.

For more Information about NOTE 7, please visit

https://www.infinixmobility.com/ke/smartphone/note-7/

Specifications of the NOTE 7:

NOTE 7 NOTE 7 Lite Network: 4G/3G/2G 4G/3G/2G OS Version: Android™ 10 Android™ 10 Processor: G70 MT6762 2.0GHz octa-core Display: 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O Battery: 5000mAh 5000mAh Selfie camera: 16MP FF with display flash light 8MP with flashlight Rear camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP+ Low light Video Camera with Quad Flash-Light (6GB + 128GB) 48MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens (4GB + 64GB/4GB + 128GB) 48MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens AF with Quad Flash-Light Memory: 4GB RAM+64GB ROM / 4GB RAM+128GB ROM / 6GB RAM+128GB ROM 4GB RAM+64GB ROM / 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM Colors: Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue Forest Green, Violet, Space Grey

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines — ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/