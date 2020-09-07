Infinix Officially Launches the Fashion Conscious Zero 8 in Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 7 September 2020 – Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics market, has today launched the Zero 8 smartphone in the Kenyan market. The Zero 8 is the company’s flagship series for 2020/21. Though targeting the high-end market, the Zero 8 will retail at a relatively affordable price of KES 28,999 and will be covered by a guarantee policy of up to 25 months. The warranty will cover repairs on any purchased Zero 8 device that malfunctions after purchase for free as a bonus aftersales value addition to Zero 8 consumers.

The stylish and fashion-focused Infinix Zero 8 runs on Android v10 operating system, with its key feature being the presence of a Media Tek Helio G90 processor. This, combined with its128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM, will enable consumers experience improved speeds and overall device performance, including quick upload and download times and an amazing experience with the apps, compared to the Zero 6. The 90HZ Full HD Display and G90T processor also means enhanced performance for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and rear cameras that will take photographic performance to a new level.

“Infinix is taking a step to be more premium and able to compete and be the face of this new direction as a fashion-conscious brand. This direction is very much in tandem with our target customers, whose lifestyle can be described as image and fashion-conscious and trendy, with a taste for high end gadgets”, said Mike Zhang, Infinix Kenya Brand Manager.

The smartphone is backed by a 4500 mAh battery which signifies fast charging and a longer life (31 hours talk time and 26 hours stand-by time). The connectivity features in the smartphone include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more. It is 4G, 3G and 2G-enabled.

Infinix Zero 8 is, no doubt, set to redefine the company’s image when thinking about their devices. Another salient feature is the device’s cameras, both on the front and at the back. On the front, for the first time ever, Infinix has released a device with two selfie cameras (48 + 8MP), fitting them in a punch-hole setup. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel main sensor headlining the quad-camera setup housed in the diamond-style bump.

Still on the design, Infinix Zero 8 is equipped with a dual-punch hole cut-out for the selfie snapper, present at the top left corner. This includes a 48MP primary lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate display. The device also features a 64MP quad-camera setup, in a prism-shaped module. The handset has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The Infinix Zero 8 has the futuristic appearance which naturally blends with the diagonal design and colours used.

“Infinix will continue to play its key role in developing devices that meet the market needs as well as technology of the day that endear users to the future lifestyle aspirations”, added Zhang.

Smartphones have become a key aspect in everyday life, enabling many people to run their businesses from the comforts of their seats and giving them access to the outside world.

Other than the flagship mobile phone, Infinix is also set to venture into a new product category with the impending launch of Infinix TV, aimed at fulfilling smart lifestyle living in accordance with modern trends. The TV will also be running on the android smart TV system after Infinix received approval from Google. It will enjoy full features and benefits that come with the system, including ability to stream from favorite apps, play music and games and cast from any device.

About Infinix

Infinix Mobile is a Shenzhen-based smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary of Transsion. The brand was born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem Wireless was acquired in 2011. The company has Research and Development (R&D) centers sprawling between France and Korea and designs its phones in France.

Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology.

With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and be in sync with the world.