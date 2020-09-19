Infinix partners with Sally Karagon a Renowned Fashion icon on Zero 8 Launch in the Kenyan market

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 18 September 2020 – Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics market, has launched the ZERO 8 in the Kenyan market. ZERO 8 is the company’s flagship series for 2020/21. Though targeting the high-end market, Zero 8 will retail at a relatively affordable price of Kshs 28,999.

The launch has been conducted in partnership with Sally Karago, a renowned international fashion designer. This partnership with a high-end designer is geared towards raising the Infinix’s brand position and perception in the market as a high end phone. This is also part of a broader push to combine tech with fashion to create products that are a fusion of design and innovation.

“Infinix is taking a step to be more premium and able to compete and be the face of this new direction as a fashion-conscious brand. This direction is very much in tandem with our target customers, whose lifestyle can be described as image and fashion-conscious and trendy, with a taste for high end gadgets”, said Mike Zhang, Infinix Kenya Brand Manager.

Using her international acclaim and experience, Sally has designed garments for the three celebrities who graced the launch, namely the gorgeous songstress Tanasha Donna, celebrated chef Ali Mandhry and Catherine Kamau, an award-winning actress. Inspired by the Turkana culture, Sally’s fashion collection has been made using local African fabrics and beads for accessories (all drawn from the Turkana culture). The design features diamond-shaped elements which are the main design concept for the Zero 8 smartphone.

(From left, singer Tanasha Donna, Chef Ali Mandhry and actress Catherine Kamau)

The accessories, including beads, also drawn from Sally’s Turkana collection experience, feature the main colours of the Infinix brand, which are green, black, and white.

Explore more about the story https://youtu.be/ByjWM1xkf70

Tanasha Donna wearing the Sally Karago designed garment for Infinix Zero 8 Launch

Sally also designed special shirts as uniforms to be worn by Infinix sales representatives in various Infinix outlets. These feature an ethnic fabric strip on the button section of the shirt. The ethnic fabric color drawn from the Turkana culture is close to green, a key Infinix brand color. They spot the Infinix brand logo across the chest pocket region giving a simplistic finish and an appealing look. These uniforms communicate a much-improved customer care approach to Infinix consumers and are a symbol of improved brand professionalism.

Infinix sales representatives wearing the Sally Karago designed shirts

The stylish and fashion-focused Infinix Zero 8 runs on Android v10 operating system, with its key feature being the presence of a Media Tek Helio G90 processor. This, combined with 128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM, will enable consumers to experience improved speeds and overall device performance, including quick upload and download times and an amazing experience with the apps, compared to the Zero 6. The 90Hz Full HD Display and G90T processor also means enhanced performance on the screen and for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and rear cameras that will take photographic performance to a new level.

On the front, for the first time ever, Infinix has released a device with two selfie cameras (48 + 8MP), fitting them in a punch-hole setup. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel main sensor headlining the quad-camera setup housed in the diamond-style bump.

Smartphones have become a key aspect in everyday life, enabling many people to run their businesses from the comforts of their seats and giving them access to the outside world. Over the last few years, the partnership between tech companies (especially device manufacturers), and fashion houses has witnessed a tremendous growth.

Infinix is also set to venture into a new product category with launched Infinix TV, aimed at fulfilling smart lifestyle living in accordance with modern trends. With Android TV™, the high-quality viewing experience, and the AIoT technology, the new smart TV will develop the new business line for the company and take the entertainment of local customers to a new level.

The Infinix X1 will retail at a relatively affordable price of KES 31,990(43-inch)/KES 19,490(32-inch) and will be covered by a guarantee policy of up to 24 months.

About Infinix

Infinix Mobile is a Shenzhen-based smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary of Transsion. The brand was born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem Wireless was acquired in 2011. The company has Research and Development (R&D) centres sprawling between France and Korea and designs its phones in France.

Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology.

With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and be in sync with the world.