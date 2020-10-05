Innovative educators and schools reimagine the future of global education

Leading up to World Teachers’ Day, Microsoft celebrates the efforts of more than 4,000 educators and 86 Showcase Schools in Asia for their passion in teaching and learning through the annual Microsoft Innovative Educator program

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 October 2020 – 5 October marks World Teachers’ Day, spotlighting the resilience and leadership of teachers worldwide who continue to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, and close gaps in education throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

This year, Microsoft welcomed 4,366 Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) onboard its Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) program from the Asia region — a twofold increase from the previous year and the largest representation from the region to date.

The MIE program, which began in 2014, recognizes global educators who are using technology to pave the way for their peers for better learning and student outcomes. The program comprises more than one million educators worldwide who have joined the Microsoft Educator Center and successfully completed professional development online courses, accessed resources, and shared learnings with their colleagues.

“We welcome over 4000 new educators to the 2020-2021 class of MIE Experts in Asia,” said Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager, Education, Microsoft Asia. “In these historic and challenging times, MIE Experts are true exemplars of innovative teachers who inspire with their student-centered approach, making a meaningful difference in the lives of their students. These teachers constantly seek new and innovative ways to incorporate 21st century learning into their classrooms, including remote learning, which they made possible in spite of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. They are helping students build future-ready skills that will enable them to succeed in school, life and career.”

Schools leading digital transformation in education

Alongside the 2020-2021 class of MIE Experts are 86 new Microsoft Showcase Schools across Asia. These schools are recognized leaders in personalized learning amplified by devices for each student — they thoughtfully integrate a variety of Microsoft solutions such as Windows, Office 365, OneNote, Skype and more to enable anywhere, anytime learning for students.

Country No. of MIE Experts No. of Microsoft Showcase Schools Australia 212 5 Bangladesh 1 – Brunei 22 – China 67 2 Hong Kong 50 4 Indonesia 128 1 India 2,669 49 Japan 275 1 Korea 186 – Malaysia 207 5 New Zealand 98 10 Philippines 189 7 Singapore 14 – Sri Lanka 113 1 Thailand 52 1 Taiwan 110 – Vietnam 185 –

Microsoft continues to support this thriving community of passionate educators who are constantly learning, growing and working together to change lives and build a better world.

