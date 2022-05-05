International salaries soar for SP Jain’s Master of Global Business students in 2021

Mr Kunal Goenka, a graduate from SP Jain School of Global Management MGB 2021 batch placed at KPMG, Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 May 2022 –SP Jain School of Global Management, a Forbes #12 ranked business school, announced impressive career outcomes for its Master of Global Business (MGB) program.The MGB program is designed for pre-experienced students and the average in-class work experience is one year.

The highest international offer for the program went up to USD 51163, a 15% rise from last year’s USD 44601. The average international salary stood at USD 32795, up from USD 23611 in 2020. Over 50% of students bagged full-time offers from leading companies in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The school also reported international internships for 63% of its students.

Top international recruiters this season include leading companies such as Amazon, KPMG, Bayer, Landmark Group, Aramex, Michelin, Lenovo, DSV, Network International, Movado Group, Westcon, Agility, Redington Gulf, Kantar, Sharaf DG, StoneX, TIER Mobility, iMile and Global Shipping & Logistics.

Students who opted for domestic placements received offers from Unilever, Henkel, IBM, Aditya Birla Capital, Micron India, Thermo Fisher, Blackberrys, McKinsey and Co., TIAA, Cedar Consulting, Cognizant, Accenture, Johnson and Johnson, Steer Advisors, IBS Intelligence, First Cry and L&T Infotech. The school also reported recruitment by several start-ups and tech companies such as TruKKer, Indegene, Azentio, Fero.Ai and Westcon.

The technology sector took the top spot, with 26% of students joining tech companies, fintech firms and last-mile delivery apps. Consulting (9%), logistics (7%), and retail and BFSI (6%) were the other leading sectors. General management roles constituted 18% of the offers, followed by consulting, marketing, operations and project management.

“The MGB program is designed for graduates with little to no work experience. Some students to have received salaries of USD 32795 or higher is very gratifying. I am particularly pleased to note the presence of several first-time recruiters from the technology industry.

The SP Jain curriculum is designed to train students to leverage cutting edge business management skills in fast-evolving digital ecosystem. Students are not only prepared for management specific careers, but also for positions that are technology and data-driven requiring deep analytical skills,” shared Dr Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of SP Jain’s MGB and Global MBA programs.

The MGB is a 16-month full-time master’s program with a mandatory 4-month international internship component. It is offered in two flexible learning formats. Students may opt to spend four months each at SP Jain’s campuses in Singapore, Sydney and Dubai, or four months in Singapore and the remaining duration of the program in Dubai, where they will receive assistance with internships and job placements.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the Committee for Private Education (CPE), Singapore, and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

