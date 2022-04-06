Introducing Trifecta By The Ride Side: Asia’s First Attraction Bringing Three Action Sports Together in One Venue Will Open in Singapore

First of its kind attraction in Asia, where visitors can accomplish the trifecta of snowboarding, surfing, and skating under one roof in a city, as part of plans to strengthen Orchard Road’s position as a lifestyle destination

This foray is fuelled by the rapidly increasing interest from local and international customers who are eager to try their hand at these sports

Trifecta seeks to cultivate a deeper understanding among visitors about the need to preserve nature through snowboarding and surfing, sports that are rooted in natural elements

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 April 2022 – Skiing, snowboarding, and surfing in sunny Singapore will soon be possible, as what was once a pipe dream looks set to turn into a reality. Trifecta by The Ride Side will be Asia’s first snow, surf, and skate attraction when it opens in 2023. At Trifecta, visitors will be able to accomplish the hallowed trifecta of snowboarding, surfing and skating in one day – all under one roof in the heart of the city for the first time.

Trifecta will be the first attraction in Asia to house three action sports arenas – surf, snow, and skate.

Conceptualised and developed by Singapore-based adventure sports company The Ride Side, Trifecta will provide an inviting and open public space that encourages discoverability and interactions among visitors. The attraction, which covers 49,611 square feet, will further diversify Orchard Road’s offerings and experiences beyond retail.

With increasing interest from local and international customers who are eager to try their hand at these sports, Trifecta will offer a thrilling new experience for travellers to reimagine Singapore as borders reopen.

Not only will Trifecta eliminate the need to travel from the mountains to skating arenas to the seas within a day, it also makes spectatorship for these sports possible within its snow, skate, and surf arenas, bringing the thrill of action sports entertainment to Singapore, and adding vibrancy to Orchard Road.

The arenas at Trifecta are inspired by the world’s best in each category – bringing the powdery snow of Japan, the swelling waves of Bali, and the unparalleled skate bowls of California directly to the city.

The slopes in the snow arena are powered by the first virtual reality (VR) ski simulator in Asia, with best-in-class speed simulation and directional movements to mimic the uneven terrain of a natural mountain. The surf arena will incorporate the world’s leading technology in deep water wave pool for an endless surf experience, with water columns of 1.5m, the deepest in Singapore. The skate arena will be home to the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating, making it the first skate bowl in Somerset, and the first surfskate circuit in Singapore.

Along with the snow, skate, and surf arenas, the attraction will be rounded out with unique F&B concepts and retail stores that introduce the complete trifecta lifestyle to Singaporeans.

The surf arena will incorporate the world’s leading technology in deep water wave pool for an endless surf experience.

Rising interest in Singapore and beyond

“Our vision for Trifecta by The Ride Side was a simple one – we wanted to bring the mountains and the waves to the urban centre of Singapore. We are thrilled to share our passion for snowboarding, skiing, surfing, and skating with everyone, and we hope that by challenging them with new experiences, we will also be able to provide them with a new avenue for self-expression,” said Daphne Goh, co-founder of The Ride Side.

For younger audiences, the interest in action sports was first ignited by the induction of surfing, snowboarding, skiing, and skateboarding into global sporting events. This milestone achievement provided a global platform to showcase the level of professional athleticism and skill demanded by these sports, inspiring audiences the world over.

Interest for both spectatorship and participation has reached an all-time high in recent years. Since The Ride Side started in 2015, they have seen rapidly rising interest among Singaporeans and international customers, with their community growing to over 10,000 members.

Open and interactive space to engage the youth

Trifecta seeks to cultivate a deeper understanding among youths about the need to preserve nature through snowboarding and surfing, sports that are rooted in natural elements.

Trifecta will launch unique eco education programmes, which are designed to cater to the interests of the youth, including educational tours on sustainable spatial design of the attraction, retail partners that have championed conscious production and consumption practices, and upcycling and recycling programmes to extend the usage of sports equipment.

To encourage youths to immerse themselves in these action sports and experience the trifecta lifestyle, youths will also be able to enjoy a Youth Pass, where participants under 21 years old will be able to purchase discounted one-day tickets and access passes.

An Athlete Pass will also be introduced, providing discounts for national athletes and encouraging them to use Trifecta as a training ground, going beyond entertainment to provide extended support to relevant sports organisations and partners.

Given its prime location in the Orchard area, Trifecta is committed to introducing a new Orchard Explore programme, with the aim of creating a youthful and collaborative spirit for businesses in Orchard Road. They will be collaborating with local businesses to make Orchard Road the one-stop holiday destination for their visitors, and plans include partnerships with hotels along Orchard Road, creating synergies with Somerset and Orchard Road spaces, and discount passes for local youth-led businesses along Orchard Road.

About The Ride Side

The Ride Side is a Singapore-based adventure sports company started by local entrepreneurs Daphne Goh and Alex Hsu to make boardsports accessible for more Singaporeans. The company was founded in 2015, fuelled by the passion of sharing winter boardsports, namely skiing and snowboarding, with Singaporeans, and a primary focus on growing and elevating the boardsports community through travel, events, retail and lesson programmes. Since the pandemic started in 2020, the company has expanded to cover summer boardsports such as skateboarding, longboarding, and leading the charge in growing the surfskating community in Asia. From 2023, The Ride Side will open the doors to Trifecta, the first snow, surf, and skate attraction in the world.

