iShopChangi’s 7th Anniversary Brings Greater Deals and Savings

Celebrate with iShopChangi on its 7th anniversary by scoring fantastic deals across categories, including top wine & spirits’ brands. With sitewide promotions, weekly flash deals and product highlights to look out for this November, shoppers can save up to 50% off with every purchase on top of enjoying duty-absorbed prices.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 OCTOBER 2020 – What better way to usher in the 7th year anniversary than with an abundance of promotions, product specials and flash deals on your favourite beauty products, electronic gadgets and alcohol brands? In true fashion, iShopChangi will be featuring coveted deals for ardent shoppers, with sweeter deals in store during their 11.11 specials this coming November.

It’s never too early to kickstart your shopping extravaganza, especially since the year-end festivities are just around the corner. Tick items off your wishlist by scoring up to $150 off on your favourite products and brands – from beauty and electronics to fashion apparel and wines and spirits.

Snap Up Unbeatable Deals on Wines & Spirits

Nothing like a good ol’ tipple to put you in that holiday mood! Shining a spotlight on top Wines & Spirits’ brands this anniversary, there is no better time to splurge on your favourites – especially with new arrivals and mega deals going for up to 50% off. Fastest fingers get flash vouchers worth 15% off every Wednesday at 12PM, for a limited period.

Some of the new arrivals include traditional Japanese liqueur and rice sake classics like CHOYA and YOPPARI HANAOMOI JUNMAI DAIGINJO. Fans of Japanese Whiskeys can get their hands on cult-favourites HIBIKI and YAMAZAKI. In lieu of 11.11 sales, tipplers can revel in upsized discounts and deals on their go-to spirits, with a ‘1-for-1’ special.

If you are a UOB cardholder, you can enjoy 10% off your deals all-campaign long on top of price discounts with code ISCUOB10.

Sitewide Promotions, Bigger Savings

Indulge in guilt-free shopping with sitewide promotion codes on top of duty and tax-free prices with Changi Airport’s leading e-commerce platform. With the exception of a select few items, shoppers can look forward to tiered discounts – with every $70, $270, and $700 spent, discounts of $7, $27, and $77 apply.

The party doesn’t end there. Exclusively for iShopChangi members, stack your savings with $10 off every $100 spent, redeemable for up to 7 purchases. Not a member yet? This is the best chance to do so! Just for the big bash, Changi Rewards is christening the deal for new members with a special first time perk of 50% off capped at $20, limited to the first 1,000 shoppers.

When it comes to incredible deals on quality products, iShopChangi’s 7th anniversary bash delivers in a big way – with stacked discounts, perks and rebates. With 11.11 sales around the corner, you wouldn’t want to miss a sweet deal like this – stay connected with iShopChangi on Facebook.

About Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP, ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store — and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website — Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.