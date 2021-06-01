Jardine Engineering Corporation: Notice of Change in Chief Executive

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 June 2021 – The Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited (“JEC”) today announces the following management change:

Kevin O’Brien, currently Chief Executive of JEC, will be moving at the end of August 2021 to succeed Thomas Ho as Chief Executive of Gammon Construction. Thomas will be retiring on 12th October 2021. In turn, Noky Wong, currently Deputy Chief Executive of Jardine Schindler Group (“JSG”), will succeed Kevin at JEC.

Kevin will commence his new role at Gammon, initially as Chief Executive (Designate), on 1st September. Kevin joined Balfour Beatty in Hong Kong in 1996 and moved to Gammon, a 50/50 joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson, in 2004 where he held a number of senior roles. He was appointed Chief Executive of JEC in 2018.

Noky will start his new role as Chief Executive (Designate) of JEC on 1st July. He joined JSG in July 2003 and has since held a number of leadership roles in Hong Kong, Vietnam and Malaysia before being appointed Deputy Chief Executive of JSG in January 2020.

About Jardine Engineering Corporation

Jardine Engineering Corporation (JEC) is a leading provider of products and services that engineer a better Asia. The group provides products & sourcing, engineering contracting, and technical services for buildings, the energy and transport sectors, and environmental infrastructure.

JEC specialises in the provision of electrical, mechanical, and building technologies. The group provides contracting expertise to deliver large-scale installations and ongoing operation and maintenance services which help our customers to operate their facilities to a world-class standard.

Established in Shanghai in 1923, JEC is now headquartered in Hong Kong and operates throughout Asia. JEC is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

