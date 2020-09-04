JinMatic Launches SEO Rescue Package for Social Enterprises in South East Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 4 September 2020 – JinMatic, one of the leading SEO agencies based in Malaysia, today announced the launching of SEO Rescue Package for social enterprises in South East Asia. This noble initiative focuses on helping social enterprises thrive during the difficult times of pandemic, and to improve their brand awareness and revenue. Any social enterprises in South East Asia are entitled to SEO Rescue Package which is totally free. The applicants will get a customized strategy plan, website diagnosis, and market research. Comprehensive reports will be provided.

JinMatic digital marketing team will carefully review the applicants’ websites and provide actionable insights on aspects such as user experience, current keyword rankings, website architecture and content. For example, the team will analyze the applicants’ website security and loading speed, which are important factors in improving user experience.

The idea was inspired by a recent collaboration with Du Anyam that happens to be an Indonesian social enterprise. Du Anyam aims at improving the health and financial condition of women in the rural areas. They have also handed over 170 scholarships to students thereby giving them a shot at making a good life and living.

“Running a social enterprise is more challenging than small and medium enterprise because social enterprises have to achieve both economic sustainability and their social mission.”, said Terence Lim, founder of JinMatic. Terence continued, “We are all going that extra mile to support one another during this difficult, unpredictable period. By offering this package to social enterprises, we hope we are doing our bit to support the good cause.”

This global pandemic seems to have hit everyone hard and so by doing a little, the company may be able to help achieve social objectives. Social enterprises are finding it hardest to thrive because the challenges have got bigger.

JinMatic is pioneered by Terence Lim and he is proficient in SEO services in Malaysia and analytical tools. This gives him an edge in helping those who really need it. The company takes a maximum of 3 working days to review the application of SEO Rescue Package.

Any social enterprises in South East Asia can apply for SEO Rescue Package here:

https://jinmatic.com/seo-rescue-package-for-social-enterprise

About JinMatic

Established since 2008, JinMatic is a leading search engine optimization company with GAIQ qualification. Based in Malaysia, the company is trusted for its expertise in internet marketing solutions, backed by experienced digital marketers. It offers a broad range of search engine optimization solutions from website audit, keyword research, competition research, content optimization and full-service SEO. JinMatic has worked with a wide range of clients including hospital, social enterprise, architect and industrial cleaning supplier to help them acquire quality leads from search engines.