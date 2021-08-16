HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 August 2021 – Jockey Club Engage Digital Exploration (JC ENGAGE) has just completed the first round of Video Storytelling workshop journey in 2021 with 14 NGO teams in Hong Kong serving across various sectors of society powered by a team of 32 passionate skill-based volunteers from the corporate sector.

Research suggests that the top 3 challenges for NGOs to engage the community are funding, manpower and an effective strategy. To help NGOs communicate with their stakeholders effectively, Asian Charity Services (ACS) has launched a 3-year program, named Jockey Club Engage Digital Exploration, funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, to get the many impactful NGO stories heard, increase their organizational profile and expand their reach in the crowded digital space.

This cannot be timelier than in the current social distancing and COVID-19 environment where digital is an essential element in everything we do.

In May, 45 NGO participants from 14 NGO teams and 32 volunteers started their journey on video storytelling with ACS. They learnt the fundamentals of video storytelling and video making tips via an eLearning course followed by an interactive half-day workshop to discuss, learn, share and create an impactful story for their organization.

With insights from professional communications practitioners, Perry Lam and Iris Chan, to working together with ACS volunteers in the breakout sessions, NGO participants reviewed their communications objectives and prepared themselves to create a story to be remembered. The workshop series ended with a lively panel discussion moderated by Treena Nairne, with avid storytellers including Iris Chan, John Jamison and Maxime Vanhollebeke.

12 NGO teams have submitted their final videos (link) and on June 8, they pitched their stories in front of our judge panellists including local celebrity and event host Astrid Chan, and communications consultant, Iris Chan. After lots of sweat and dedication, 3 NGO teams: Agency for Volunteer Service, Hong Kong Society for the Blind, PathFinders Limited have been awarded with professional video production service worth HKD60,000 each to realize their stories with professional video production house. The videos helped all NGOs to bring their stories to the wider community with positive feedback from the judges all around.

Judges’ Comments:

“I was happy to see how there are actually so many local NGOs serving the needs of Hong Kong. As a result of this event, I have become more informed about their meaningful contributions and ability to deliver love and compassion to society, and I am thankful for all the NGOs and wish them all the best of luck going forward.” Astrid Chan, Reputable Host in Hong Kong & Corporate Trainer.

“I was inspired by the objectives of the JC ENGAGE program to empower NGOS in digital storytelling – an important skill for today’s stakeholder engagement. Being a judge and a speaker of the program, I particularly enjoyed watching the videos of participating NGOs, and seeing how they turned what they ad learnt into engaging and meaningful video ideas in a short few weeks.” Iris Chan, Regional Client Leader, PACT.

About the Winners:

Agency for Volunteer Service (“AVS”), founded in 1970, is an NGO that offers a referral service for those who wish to volunteer and organizations requiring the service of volunteers. From mentorship to community involvement, AVS serves the needs of many in society across a variety of sector needs. AVS, through its video, impressed the judges with a clear portrayal of its services covering a wide range of needs.

Hong Kong Society for the Blind (“HKSB”), founded in 1956, provides a wide range of services covering eye care and low vision, primarily supporting the vision impaired and improving the mental health and overall well-being of these individuals. Through its touching video, HKSB promotes its Mindful Music program to its supporters, using music to uplift the moods and brighten up the days of the visually impaired elderly.

PathFinders Limited, founded in 2007, protects and supports the children of migrant domestic mothers in Hong Kong. The organization was founded on the belief that no child should be born alone and be deprived of medical support, shelter and identity. Having served almost 7000 babies, the organization is committed to supporting the welfare of children. This team wowed the judges and viewers during the pitching segment, delivering a professional pitch to capture the importance of supporting the children of migrant domestic workers.

There are so many meaningful NGOs in Hong Kong serving our community with inspiring stories that are waiting to be discovered. In August, we will be holding a Digital Campaign series to propel our NGO partners’ abilities to voice these stories on the digital landscape and effectively reach into the minds and hearts of their target audience. To sign up or learn more about this event as an NGO or a volunteer, please contact us at “email address”.

About Asian Charity Services

Asian Charity Services (ACS) offers customized philanthropic services to enable foundations and corporates to engage and impact NGOs in a meaningful and innovative way. ACS provides training and support for capacity-building, and help bridge the gap between funders and non-profits. To learn more, visit https://www.asiancharityservices.org / or follow @asiancharityservices on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Jockey Club Engage Digital Exploration

JC ENGAGE is a digital exploration program for staff from non-profit organizations. We aim to equip NGOs with the knowledge of storytelling taught by subject matter experts and executing a digital campaign. Through this journey, non-profit communication with stakeholders can be better, stronger and deeper. To learn more, visit https://engage.asiancharityservices.org/

#AsianCharityServices #JCENGAGE