Kerry Logistics Clinches Titles at IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards 2020, Winning Best in Sector: Industrials and Best Annual Report (Mid-cap)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to receive the Best in Sector: Industrials and Best Annual Report (Mid-cap) awards at IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards 2020 (the ‘Awards’). The awards were presented virtually on 10 December 2020.

Organised annually by IR Magazine, a prominent publication for investor relations (‘IR’) professionals, the Awards aim to honour individuals and companies that are leading the way in IR in Greater China. The Awards are presented in researched and nominated categories, with the former being voted by hundreds of analysts and investors, while the latter being determined by a panel of judges made up of investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members, on the respective IR performance of companies in the region.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are grateful to receive the prestigious awards, which are testaments to our IR team’s tremendous efforts and dedication to bilateral communication with investors. Transparency, approachability and timely disclosure are the bedrock of cooperative and long-lasting relationships. Going forward, we will continue to uphold the highest standard with the aim of constantly improving our IR execution, and to grow hand in hand with our investors and stakeholders in every step of our development.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards

For the past three decades, IR Magazine has honoured excellence in investor relations around the world. Its Greater China Awards presents two types of awards categories — researched and nominated — both celebrating the success of those individuals and companies that are leading the way in IR in Greater China. The awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who vote for the companies, IROs and senior management who provide them with the best IR service across Greater China. The awards-by-nomination categories differ from the traditional researched categories, as individuals and companies are given the opportunity to submit written entries, free of charge, to be put forward to a panel of expert judges made up of investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members.