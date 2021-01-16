Kerry Logistics Network Opens Chemical Logistics Centre in Cangzhou China To Capture Market Potential in Chemical Logistics

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 January 2021 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has opened a logistics centre in the Cangzhou Lingang Economic and Technological Development Zone in Hebei province, China under Kerry IMS Chemical Logistics to capture the market potential in chemical logistics. The logistics centre was opened and commenced operation on 8 January.

The Kerry IMS Chemical Cangzhou logistics centre was developed to strengthen Kerry Logistics Network’s service capability in the chemical sector and an important base in Northern China, consolidating the Company’s combined resources in logistics, export industries, an international-standard operating platform and transportation facilities. Located in the proximity of the Tianjin Nangang Industrial Zone, the logistics centre has a total area of 320,000 sq ft, comprising Class A warehouse, Class B warehouse, as well as office facilities, and has the capacity to handle 400,000 tonnes of Class A and Class B chemicals per year. The logistics centre was designed and built above Chinese national standards and is equipped with smart monitoring and management systems. At present, it is handling mainly industrial raw materials, mostly packaged in Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC), drum and pail. The warehouse will store 38 types of dangerous goods, including flammable liquids and solids, oxidisers and corrosive substances.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “The Kerry IMS Chemical Cangzhou logistics centre is the flagship development in Kerry Logistics Network’s expansion of its chemical logistics business, unleashing its strength as a 3PL in the chemical and dangerous goods market. With this logistics centre, Kerry Logistics Network is confident that it will greatly enhance its service capabilities in chemical and dangerous goods logistics, enriching user experience and service quality to offer growth initiatives to the industry.”

Edwardo Erni, Managing Director – China and North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “There is enormous potential and development prospects in the chemical logistics market. The completion and opening of the Cangzhou logistics centre will allow us to provide professional chemical supply chain consolidation services to our customers in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region. It will give support to our customers’ national and regional framework and consistently optimise supply chain networks to raise the autonomy of the chemical industry supply chain.”

Leveraging the geographical advantage of the Cangzhou Lingang Economic and Technological Development Zone, the Kerry IMS Chemical Cangzhou logistics centre is supported by Kerry IMS Chemical Logistics’ strong chemical warehousing, long-haul trucking and distribution services and network. Not only can it fulfil the warehousing and transit needs of local chemical companies, but can also provide services to the Hebei, Tianjin, Shanxi and Shandong regions, integrating regional resources and upstream and downstream industries to create a sustainable industry chain. The logistics centre is the implementation of Kerry Logistics Network’s operation strategy of synchronised distribution from the warehouses in Eastern, Southern, Northern and Southwest China, so that the logistics and distribution time nationwide is shortened, ensuring the timely delivery of goods to increase the competitiveness of its customers’ products.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.