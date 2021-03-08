Kerry Logistics Network Scores Repeat Wins at the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards for the Fourth Year Running

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 August 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been conferred the titles of the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards (the ‘Awards’) for the fourth consecutive year, winning the “2020 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services Provider of the Year Award” and the “2020 Asia-Pacific Road Transportation Services Provider of the Year Award”. The Awards were presented last night in a virtual ceremony.

Organised annually by global business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, the Awards recognise outstanding achievements in the Asia Pacific covering various sectors. The recipients are selected through a rigorous measurement-based methodology that encompasses industry trends analysis and research interviews, according to parameters including revenue growth, market share in specific category and growth in market share, demonstrated leadership in new product introduction and innovation, breadth of products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, subscribers and growth in subscriber base and business/market strategy.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are thankful to the organiser for recognising our dedication and achievements over the years. The accolades are a testament to our commitment to industry best practices and our strengths as one of the very few Asia-based global logistics companies. While the global economic outlook is overcast by uncertainties, we are confident that we will leverage our extensive geographical coverage, solid presence in various markets and diversified business segments to continue serving our customers well.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards

The Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards have identified and honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan’s analysts. Companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry in order to identify best practices.