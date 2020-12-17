KURAND, Collaborating With Breweries across Japan, Has Relaunched Its E-Commerce Site in Hong Kong

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 17 December 2020 – Liquor Innovation Co., Ltd (Head Office: Adachi-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuro Ogiwara) has renewed “KURAND Hong Kong”, an E-commerce site for “KURAND”, a brand operated by Liquor Innovation, to sell original products, mainly Japanese sake, in Hong Kong in collaboration with breweries all across Japan from December 17, 2020. KURAND aims to become a platform that connects breweries with customers around the world by developing and selling new sake brands in partnership with breweries all across Japan.





About KURAND E-commerce

KURAND has signed partnership agreements with about 60 breweries across Japan and has worked with them to produce about 160 original products. KURAND also operates its sister stores in Japan, such as KURAND SAKE MARKET, which specializes in sake drinking comparisons experiences. With this renewal, customers in Hong Kong can now conveniently purchase KURAND’s original products.

KURAND Hong Kong： https://hk.kurand.jp/





We are now based in Hong Kong

Having a Hong Kong base will bring three benefits to users.

1,Lower shipping costs

We used to deliver from Japan, but now we can deliver from inside Hong Kong. The costs are reduced and thus the price will also be lowered.

2, Shorter delivery time

The products will be sent out from inside Hong Kong, which means the distance they take to arrive to you is also shorter.

Delivery usually takes 1-3 days from order.

3, Refrigerated items, sparkling and otherwise, will now be available for purchase!

Products that require special storage equipment will be available to order in the future.

Sake, Fruit wine, wine, shochu, beer, etc., which are popular on the E-commerce site in Japan, will be available on the E-commerce site in Hong Kong. The lineup will be expanded sequentially.

Full-scale launch of two new services with the renewal.

1,KURAND CLUB

KURAND CLUB is a membership-based subscription service.

The popular sake subscription service in Japan has now officially arrived! Each month, unique sake breweries from all over Japan will deliver to you their specially brewed sake that can only be found in that season at that place.





2,KURAND PARTNERS

Japanese sake purchasing service for Hong Kong restaurants is now in full swing.

Three Advantages of KURAND PARTNERS

1, Special price for restaurants and bars.

2, Receive special coupons on a regular basis

3, Information on special offers and limited time products

About KURAND new products

Anime Sake set

In collaboration with three popular Tatsunoko Productions anime works. This is an authentic Japanese sake that brings back memories of the classic anime during the 70’s such as “Yatterman,” “The Genie Family” and “Science Ninja Team Gatchaman.

TEHAJIME

The typical alcohol content of sake is 16-18 degrees, but TEHAJIME is a sake for sake beginners with a low alcohol content of 8 degrees achieved by using a unique brewing method. In online stores in Japan, it is the most popular product among women and the first time sake drinkers.

Meat Lovers Only

This is the world’s best sake to go with meat, as recognized by restaurants specializing in meat dishes. This sake was created in collaboration with “29ON,” a high-end, member-only restaurant specializing in pairing low-temperature cooked meat and sake. By using a special manufacturing method, it has a complex and delicious flavor that is unbeatable with any meat.

Liquor Innovation’s effort

There are many sake breweries that are technologically proficient but have not yet gained market recognition. There are a variety of reasons for this, such as a decline in domestic consumption of sake, in lack of staff to run the family business, and limitations of the industry’s distribution system. In addition, historic sake breweries are closing down in recent years. In order to overcome this situation, Liquor Innovation has adopted a business model called “SPL” (*1), which covers everything from planning and production all the way to distribution and sales. To date, we have signed partnership agreements with about 60 breweries across Japan and have produced approximately 160 types of original products with them utilizing our SPL business model.

*The term SPA was used in the apparel industry, referring to a sales model that vertically integrates manufacturing to retailing. And SPL was developed by changing “apparel ” to “liquor”.

About KURAND

The concept of KURAND is “A constant stream of wonderful sake encounters”. In the future, we will form partnerships with sake breweries across Japan to develop and sell original products, mainly sake, through an E-commerce service, with the aim of becoming a platform that connects customers with sake breweries nationwide. There are sake breweries that do not appear in the market due to traditional distribution limitations, but they are working very hard in crafting their own sake to produce a better product. We collaborate with them from the beginning production process to marketing and sales of the products. At KURAND, we value the “story” of each sake brewery and wish to deliver to our customers through our directly managed stores, E-commerce platform and our partnership restaurants.





About Liquor Innovation

Liquor Innovation Co., Ltd. is a venture company that operates in the alcoholic beverage industry with the mission of “creating new value in the Japanese alcohol industry”. Based on its “SPL” business model, handling the process of distribution, sales and manufacturing with the breweries.

