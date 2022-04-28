Landor & Fitch enhances APAC team amid greater demand for data backed branding and unique experience design

HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 28 April 2022 – Landor & Fitch, a global brand transformation company, today announces key appointments to a growing APAC team amid greater demand for Insights & Analytics (I&A) and Experience Design that push the envelope for the world’s biggest brands. The appointments add to a 300 strong team located in studios across the region from Tokyo to Mumbai, Sydney and Beijing.

After a comeback year that saw many brands recover in 2021, demand for transformation has skyrocketed. The B2B, consumer, retail, mobility and tech sectors are among the most active in their demand for modern design, brand innovation, connected experiences and greater brand culture as a way to redefine engagement with customers and elevate brand relevance in an era of continuous change.

Landor & Fitch’s Australia business welcomes Julius Cruickshank to lead the Sydney and Melbourne design teams. Cruickshank’s 20 years of experience working with the likes of the Australian Government, Crown Resorts, Dolby and KPMG will be leveraged to create brands that are relevant, uniquely creative and delivering tangible business results.

Monica Zhu joins as a Director on the I&A team in Hong Kong. Zhu brings 17 years of experience in consumer insights and analytics, specialist branding, market analysis, new product development and go-to market communications to the award-winning Hong Kong studio. The company was recently Great Place to Work-Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Stephen Pill returns to head up strategy within the Experience Design team as a Strategy Director and will deliver exceptional experiences and real value to brands. Pill has a proven track record of designing award-winning transformational experiences throughout APAC and EMEA across brands including Swire Properties, Dubai Airports and The Ritz-Carlton. Pill will set the strategy for how Landor & Fitch develop innovative experiences, building on global award-winning work with Singtel, Swire and Apraava Energy.

Nav Kumari leads the Procter and Gamble work across APAC with a strong intent to create regionally and locally relevant solutions that help to positively transform their portfolio of FMCG brands. Kumari has expertise across FMCG, retail, and telecommunications and joins as a Senior Director for Client Services APAC.

‘2022 has got off to a very exciting start for Landor & Fitch across the region following a great performance in 2021 and I am delighted that we continue to welcome star talent to the team,” said Landor & Fitch APAC President Jonathan Cummings. “We expect to see growing needs for clients to reimagine and reinvent their brand ambition and experience to thrive in the new normal. Our breadth and depth of expertise in brand transformation, underpinned by our Insights & Analytics capability will ensure we can deliver powerful and tangible business results for our clients, as exemplified by the recent AirJapan launch.”

Landor & Fitch

We are a global brand transformation company with the ambition to make an extraordinary difference: for our clients, our employees and the world around us.

We are 1,200 curious minds, located in 19 countries, operating as one team. We have an uncommon combination of skills and capabilities, mixing left and right brain people, that work together to go beyond what’s expected. We bring rigor and creativity together to transform brands and businesses, to drive growth. Our clients turn to us for our insight and intelligence on everything from dramatic design, business strategy and brand purpose, to expression, experience and empathy.

We see ourselves as valuable additions to our clients’ teams and are proud of our relationships with them. Local and global, corporate and consumer, emerging and established, we work with clients that include Apple, Bang & Olufsen, bp, Kellogg’s, Lego, Microsoft, Nike, Procter & Gamble and Singtel, to name a few.

We are proud to be part of WPP, a creative transformation company dedicated to building better futures.

