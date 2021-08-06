LBank Recruits Philippine Elites Community Ambassador to Share Crypto Growth Dividends

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 5 August 2021 – As an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets, founded in 2015. LBank officially launched the Philippine Ambassadors Recruitment in August 2021. LBank provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives and professional assets management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 5.6 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

Digging out promising projects to benefit users has been the consistent goal of LBank. Perfect coordination among various departments in LBank and efficient decision-making has laid a concrete foundation to dig out new promising projects and get listed on LBank at the earliest time, in the meantime to forecast the future trends. Nearly 250 projects and 500 trading pairs have been launched on LBank. Furthermore, LBank is always the first CEX to list or hold special sales of some great projects such as Babydoge, Mina, Dora, KINE, Nabox, etc.

Multi-country compliance to accelerate global deployment

As one of the earliest crypto exchanges, LBank has reliable financial licenses such as NFA/MSB (U.S), MSB (Canada), and AUSTRAC (Australia). LBank ranks first in the industry in terms of annualized return on defi mining. In addition to strong assets management services, LBank has also invested in more than 100 projects in the primary market with the aim of building a comprehensive crypto ecosystem.

At present, LBank has cooperated with many partners in North America, Middle East, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia etc. In order to further develop the Philippine market, we are now recruiting Philippine elites community ambassador to enjoy a win-win growth!We look forward to your ideas and help you realize them.

LBank Community Ambassador

Community ambassadors are responsible for local community establishment, user growth, and community management, maintaining LBank’s brand image in the local community, delivering the latest market activities, and actively providing feedback and handling various emergencies encountered by the community. They will have independent authority to plan and operate community activities. In the meantime, Community ambassadors will enjoy a much-rewarded referral commission and bonus for community operation and management. In addition, community ambassadors with outstanding performance will be promoted to the global ambassador by LBank and get more rights and rewards.

