Leading Tech Brand Baseus Announces 72-h AliExpress Super Brand Day Starting on August 10th

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020 – Baseus, a leading consumer electronics brand, announced a new promotional campaign called “Super Brand Day” on its official AliExpress store featuring exclusive coupons and unprecedented discounts up to 71% off. The event is set to start on August 10th (at 0:00 Pacific Time, USA – at 16:00 Japan Time) and end on August 13th. Users can receive even more special deals and unique gifts by joining the live broadcast events and signing in continuously to the Baseus official AliExpress store. Baseus also welcomes its users to participate in its Facebook fan event to win an iPhone gift pack.

Since its establishment in 2011, Baseus has specialized in manufacturing phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, earphones, phone chargers, screen hanging lights, and car accessories.

This company is particularly famous for its GaN (gallium nitride) chargers, which are physically smaller but more efficient than traditional chargers. A few examples are the world’s smallest 120W GaN Charger, the world’s first 65W three-port 2C1A GaN Charger, and the 10000-mAh 45W GaN Power Bank.

Other exceptional products are the A2 Car Vacuum Cleaner and the i-wok Screen Hanging Light, which is perfect for those staring at a computer screen all day. The USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro, in particular, has even received the Japan Design Excellence Award. It works both as a HUB and as a heat dispersing device with 9 port expansion, 40 Gbps transmission, and a TB3 interface.

Despite being headquartered in Shenzhen (China), Baseus has a growing global presence through its over 600 flagship stores in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide.

Below is a more detailed timeline of the Baseus Brand Day event:

From July 20th to August 9th: pre-selling activity, exclusive gifts, and special time-limited coupons for continuous sign-in and for sharing the link to the Baseus AliExpress store; On August 10th: Brand Day event broadcast with even more appealing discounts; From August 10th to August 12th: Brand Day event special discounts;

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand that mainly manufactures mobile phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, and car accessories.