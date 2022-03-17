Left Parties Have To Take Proper Lessons From Outcome Of State Assembly Poll

By Binoy Viswam

A party that leads a rightist government at the Centre has come out victorious in four out of five states in the recently-held elections. That party with its undeniable fascist characteristics is known for its manoeuvring skills too. They have proven expertise in the management of election machinery through various means. Immense amounts of resources were pumped in by the corporates into the elections. It was cunningly utilised by the ruling party to win over the democratic process. Elections are becoming more and more a big money affair, where both black and white money flow like anything.

With the connivance of the official system, the Election Commission remains as a spectator to this naked assault on the very concept of free and fair elections. Unless the country takes necessary steps to implement the electoral reforms, democracy in its present form is destined to become a festival of undemocratic forces and their practices. In UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the BJP continues to celebrate its victory. In Punjab, the people voted AAP that established its foothold in a new space.

The real issues that confront the lives of the common people are sidelined in the elections. The hardships of the workers and peasants are ignored. Attacks on minorities, women, Dalits and Adivasis are never discussed seriously. Corruption in high places of power has become the order of the day. Casteist and communal components determine the character of political campaigns. As a part of a conscious strategy worked out by right reactionary forces, politics is becoming more and more depoliticised. Ideologies and policies based upon it are no longer taken seriously, taking place in the character of the Indian political system, is reflected in each election. Everyone in India who loves democracy should think about this alarming situation. They need to come out earnestly to defend the basic features of democracy, which ultimately is the will of the people. Otherwise, India, the biggest democracy of the world, may become a mockery of democracy.

Lessons from these elections are important. The future of secular India depends upon the readiness of secular democratic forces, to engage in such a soul-searching exercise. Even though the BJP is building up tall claims around their victory, the facts speak otherwise. Now also BJP’s victory is not based on the majority of votes. Their success is because of the divide in the opposition votes. An analysis of the voting figures proves this fact. Irrespective of their organisational network and propaganda hype, people don’t look at BJP as a party of hope. Wherever there is a reliable alternative, the voters prefer that alternative.

This is evident from the experience in Punjab. AAP within a short span of time could register their victory defeating all the major contenders including BJP, Akali Dal and Congress. The ideological positions of the party led by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are often debatable. But when the people found it as a reliable alternative, they voted it to success. They need to be congratulated as the only victory against the BJP among the five states. Experiences of 2021 assembly elections in various states are to be remembered in this regard. In those elections in states like Kerala, Tamil Nādu and Bengal, people unhesitatingly voted against BJP-led forces. The question is whether there is an alternative and whether that alternative is reliable. If there is a positive answer to those questions, people would willingly make it their choice. But that ‘if’ exists very much in the Indian political scenario. No political party wedded to the ideals of secularism and social progress has the lavishness of time to close their eyes on such cardinal question of our times.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) since long has made it clear that the BJP is the main enemy of Indian secularism and democracy. The party has cautioned the country about the danger posed by the fascist party before the nation. The call of the CPI for a broad-based platform of secular, democratic, left forces is the most relevant today. It is the only viable alternative that those forces could place before the people.

Assimilating all the strength at its disposal, the CPI and other left forces tried earnestly for the realisation of such platform. The CPI and other left parties tried to convince all friendly parties of secular character to achieve such role but many of them were concerned only about themselves. The country and its fundamental principles were only secondary for them. Many of the leaders among secular-democratic parties behaved as prisoners of their personal ambitions. The net result was the unfortunate division among the secular votes that paved the BJP’s road to victory. Communists expect those leaders to come out of their ego barriers and respond to the country’s call for a change.

The election results are definitely yet another eye opener for the CPI and all other left parties. In a multi-cornered contest, the party failed to garner even the votes of its own supporters. The urgent necessity is to look deep into the existing reality, through which the party is passing. At all levels, the party has to be revamped, the mass and class organisations should be built in a purposeful manner to lead the struggles of the masses. The level of ideological and political understandings among its cadres needs to be raised to meet the challenges of the times. ‘Reconnect with the People’ was the resounding call of the Puducherry Party Congress before the Communist Party of India. That call has become even more relevant today. The only way is to go to the masses and learn our lessons with their support. Communists will never give up their struggle before any defeat. They cherish historical optimism as their guiding principle. It is their obligation to history and to the people of this great nation. With this conviction they say, ‘we shall overcome ‘. (IPA Service)

