LianLian Global and Netcetera team up to secure payments globally

SINGAPORE – EQS Newswire – 22 December 2021 – LianLian Global, a leading cross-border payments company, helps world-class retailers such as Amazon, Fnac and Kaufland quickly and securely process payments. This year when they were looking for a 3DS server provider, they found the perfect match in Netcetera, an international market leader in payment security software. Together they are ensuring the security of global online transactions.



As LianLian Global look to extend their markets even further abroad, they want to ensure top-level security against fraud in payment, and selected Netcetera. The Swiss software company presented their best-in-class 3DS acquiring server, which is fully compliant with all EMV specifications and successfully used by various global customers. The server provides secure authentication of online payments processed by LianLian Global. Both companies saw an exciting opportunity for cross-Pacific collaboration in this project.

The 3DS server has now been implemented by Netcetera and is ready to serve LianLian Global’s customers around the world. Kristain Xiang, Head of Global Acceptance at LianLian Global commented “Netcetera were quick to react to our needs and ensured a smooth process from start to finish”.

Ivan Ong, Senior Business Development Executive at Netcetera said “We are delighted to be able to use our expertise to help secure payments in new markets for LianLian Global. We always consider how the latest technology can bring customers the most advantages.”

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,000 banks and issuers, and 150,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Further information: netcetera.com

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global is an international cross-border payments company that connects local sellers to global opportunities. We make it effortless for eCommerce merchants to grow their international business opportunities. When sellers need to process payments, receive international payouts, get financing, solve shipping logistics, manage foreign exchange, or pay tax obligations abroad, we simplify the complexity of operating in other countries, giving merchants and sellers the freedom to do business anywhere – seamlessly. Part of LianLian Digitech, and with licenses and offices in the Americas, Europe and throughout Asia, LianLian Global is integrated into mainstream eCommerce platforms around the world, with services covering more than 100 countries and regions.

Further information: www.lianlianglobal.com

