Lucid debuts on Nasdaq through merger

Arabian Post Staff

Lucid Group, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, today became a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with its Class A common stock and public warrants listed under the new ticker symbols “LCID” and “LCIDW,” respectively. Lucid completed the previously announced merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV on July 23, 2021. The combined company will now operate as Lucid Group, Inc.

“Lucid’s mission is to truly mass industrialize electric cars and electric powertrain systems through the development of the most advanced technology imaginable,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “Lucid Air represents the next generation of EVs and creates new standards for interior comfort, range, efficiency and power. We are on track to meet our projected deliveries for the next two years, and we look forward to delighting our customers around the world with the best electric vehicles ever created.”

Rawlinson added, “Thank you to my colleagues across the country, from our headquarters in California to our factory in Arizona, for their outstanding efforts and willingness to question what’s possible every day. I am proud of Lucid’s core foundations, built on curiosity, determination, and sound engineering principles.”

Michael S. Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp IV, prior to the business combination, said, “Lucid has industry-leading technology, clear demand for its products, and is on track to deliver revenue-generating cars to customers in the second half of this year. We are excited to support Lucid’s transition into a public company and confident in its ability to address unmet needs in the automotive industry, which is moving towards electrification at a rapid pace and on a global scale.”

The company embarks on the next phase of its growth as it brings Lucid Air to market and expands rapidly to meet its goal of offering a broad range of products powered by the company’s proprietary electric powertrain technology. Lucid recently passed 11,000 paid reservations for Lucid Air, including the fully reserved Dream Edition, the Grand Touring edition, and both Touring and Pure versions. The company is now currently producing Lucid Air at its factory in Arizona and conducting quality validation checks as a precursor to customer deliveries.