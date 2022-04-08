M1 Customers Can Now Enjoy True 5G for Free with Exclusive iPhone 13 Promotions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 April 2022 – With the most advanced 5G SA technology now available to all, M1 Limited goes full throttle with True 5G. Staying true to its promise of delivering the hottest mobile phones alongside top-notch services, Apple fans can treat themselves to the latest iPhone and enjoy 5G connectivity with M1’s 5Go Plus Booster. Offering up to S$300 off iPhone 13 with add-on deals for Bespoke plan subscribers, new sign-ups city-wide can get the latest iPhone at a price they’ll love.

iPhone 13 with 5G Meets the Fastest 5G Network

Although M1’s True 5G campaign is already in full swing, the leading network service provider’s pursuit to provide better connectivity shows no sign of slowing down. Given the excitement surrounding iPhone 13, M1 aims to elevate the digital experience of all current and to-be users with exclusive benefits. Starting from 29 March, 2022, customers can save up to S$300 on iPhone 13, S$200 off when they sign up for a Bespoke Contract plan S$78.95 and below or S$300 off for Bespoke Contract plans S$90.95 and above. Customers can also enjoy a subscription waiver for the 5Go Plus Booster mobile add-on and 5G SIM Card.

Work Smarter, Play Freely & Live Better

Promising 50% better network response, 4-times faster speeds than the 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) network and 10-times more than existing 4G networks, True 5G will elevate the functionalities of iPhone 13 with 5G. Built with huge upgrades to the camera systems, a big leap in battery life, brighter Super Retina XCR displays, and a lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip, iPhone 13 on M1’s ultra-fast 5G network pushes the needle for every experience-driven use. With network availability, and outdoor coverage estimated to reach 100% by the end of 2022, keeping connected while out and about will be a breeze with M1.

Unlock the True Power of 5G with M1

Make iPhone 13 your new superpower and enjoy free 5G connectivity when you sign-up with M1. Reap abundant savings with unmatched promotions with availability till 30 June, 2022. Head in-store or online today for more information on pricing and Bespoke plans!

For more details on Apple products, please visit m1.com.sg/iphone.

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.

Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/m1limited

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/m1-limited

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/m1.sg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/m1singapore

#M1

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.