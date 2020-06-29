Madame Tussauds Singapore Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Local Stars

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2020 – On the 1st of July 2020 Madame Tussauds Singapore will roll out the red carpet again, for you! So glam up and take the spotlight alongside more than 80 celebrities from Singapore and Asia, Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond!

The attraction full of famous fun on Sentosa has implemented a vast range of stringent Health and Safety measures in order to achieve SG Clean accreditation and ensure the health and wellbeing of staff and visitors is kept paramount. After extensive consultation with local authorities Madame Tussauds will re-open with such safety measures as capacity limit, social distancing provisions, temperature checking, enhanced cleaning protocols and even the figures themselves will be subject to an increased sanitization regime.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our number one priority and the Madame Tussauds team has been busy preparing to roll out the red carpet in a safe and controlled way.

With all these measures now in place we are excited to open our doors again and give everyone the opportunity to travel the world and meet stars like Dwayne Johnson, Jay Chou and Priyanka Chopra, all from the comfort of Singapore” said Alex Ward — General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

<a href="https://youtu.be/6FHhsYwnYBI"><img class="youtube-thumbnail" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/release.php/Images/74403/PressReleaseTMPV4n9Bp.jpg#image-74403" title="" alt="" /></a>

Be immersed at Madame Tussauds Singapore where guests time travel through the history of Singapore at Images of Singapore, jump into the Spirit of Singapore boat ride and are transported into a movie on the special effects acting set at the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Join the famous fun at Madame Tussauds Singapore, located at Imbiah Lookout on Sentosa.

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise, including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual’s contribution, status and achievement.

About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees (peak season).

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.