Malaysia-based Incubator, MaxSum, is making waves regionally

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 March 2022 – Malaysia-based incubator, MaxSum Blocklab announced its grand opening on 22 March 2022 by setting its global headquarter in Malaysia. PJ BERSEKUTU (PA) DATO’ SRI TEH CHEE TEONG, the Digital Economics Consultant to Minister of Foreign Affairs Malaysia and representatives from local business sector attended the opening ceremony.

MaxSum is an one-stop blockchain incubation platform integrating resource sharing, investment, project incubation and technology development in the blockchain industry. Based in Malaysia and adhering to the concept of professional and efficient incubation, MaxSum is committed to providing a more mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation experience for blockchain projects and investors.

The Covid pandemic has led to an inevitable surge in the use of digital technologies, said . PJ BERSEKUTU (PA) DATO’ SRI TEH CHEE TEONG, the Digital Economics Consultant to Minister of Foreign Affairs Malaysia, to embrace digitisation is a lesson to us. We need to seize this opportunity to utilise the resources available to switch and to make us more competitive in the global market. Our government has been always welcome more companies, like MaxSum Blocklab ,to set their home in Malaysia to make our country a technology hub in the region.

The speed and scale of the development of the blockchain industry are obvious to all. As more and more traditional financial institutions and enterprises start their footprints into blockchain, especially in this post-Covid Era, in the short term, we will soon witness this transformation with predictable speed, addressed by Vincent Cheung, Founder of MaxSum Blocklab, MaxSum Blocklab was born for this purpose. We believe that, combined with our years of industry experience and resources, we can bring some changes to the blockchain transformation.

During the opening ceremony, MaxSum signed MoU with My Group International , a diversified company which developed into different sector of industries covering from education to logistics, fashion, food & beverages, real estate, farming and last of all health care supplies. An MoU is also achieved with Izyoo, who provides custom-built Internet solutions has helped companies grow and elevate their businesses.

Both parties will work on accelerating blockchain product innovation and expanding its eco-system with their new lending protocol. They will also collaborate on community management, tokenization as well as blockchainization activities in Southeast Asia Region.

