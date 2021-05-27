Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes

LONDON: Manchester City star Phil Foden has been engaging with supporters in the Middle East as he prepares for the team’s highly anticipated Champions League final against Premier League rivals Chelsea, which takes place in Portugal on Saturday. Foden, now considered one of England’s best talents, discussed topics including switching focus from the Premier League title success, the historical importance of Saturday’s game, and the difficulties which come with trying to win the Champions League.
No comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.