Materna IPS deploys Biometric Face Recognition at Tokyo Haneda Airport

Biometric passenger identification at Tokyo Airport Haneda





Via 1:1 verification the passenger’s scanned government issued ID picture gets matched with the image captured at the kiosk. The result can enroll into the airports Face Express system at the self bag drop making it a unique cooperation of both systems. That way Tokyo Haneda Airport ensures a streamlined passenger processing while improving airport efficiency and security.

By offering passengers to identify themselves at the self-service touchpoint, physical contact with airport staff and therefore the risk of infection will be minimized. Contactless technology has become an important way to maintain the strict security standards during the pandemic.

Last year Materna IPS successfully installed a total of 104 self bag drop kiosks in Terminals 2 and 3 of the airport. These kiosks have now been upgraded by the unique biometric authentication process (Face Express) in cooperation with Collins Aerospace.

Yuya Yamazaki, Technical Project Manager of TIAT, said: “On behalf of TIAT including management level, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Materna IPS to release this program before Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which is one of our goals of this project.”

With implementing this major project at Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA), Materna IPS continues its market entry in Japan and is expanding its international growth.

About Materna IPS GmbH

Materna IPS GmbH (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) as one of the most renowned suppliers for airports and airlines around the world, delivers solutions for automated passenger handling at airports. The company’s range of products and services comprises hardware and software implementations as well as service and maintenance. Their international branches in the USA, Canada, India and the United Kingdom enable Materna IPS to support their customers individually and to react quickly and professionally to market requirements. Materna IPS GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of Materna Information & Communications SE with its headquarters in Germany. The Materna Group currently employs more than 2,600 people around the world and generated sales of 355.1 million euros in 2020.

