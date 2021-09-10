MICT’s CEO Darren Mercer Pre-celebrates The Soon To Be Launched “MAGPIE INVEST” In New York

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 September 2021 – Darren Mercer, the Chief Executive Officer of the NASDAQ listed company MICT Inc. (MICT) and Non-Executive Chairman of Magpie Securities released a video interview featuring his pre-celebration of Magpie Invest (a brand-new digital investment platform to be launched in Hong Kong) at New York Times Square, where he was standing underneath a 150-foot-tall billboard featuring Magpie Securities as a division of MICT.

Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of MICT Inc. and Non-Executive Chairman of Magpie Securities, pre-celebrates the soon to be launched Magpie Invest digital investment platform at Times Square in New York

Mr. Mercer said, “This is a very exciting day for us – today, with the assistance of this impressive billboard, we are announcing that Magpie Securities which is wholly owned by MICT, will soon launch a fantastic new mobile investment platform in Hong Kong called Magpie Invest, which will open up new horizons of global investment opportunities to Hong Kong.”

The full version of video interview: https://bit.ly/3A1WACC

About MICT Inc.

MICT is a NASDAQ listed global fintech company founded in 2002. The company has three trading platforms which operate in several high growth markets – namely an insurance brokerage platform, a commodities trading platform and now with the Magpie Invest, a stock trading platform.

#MICT