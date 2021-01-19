MIPIM Asia Awards Forum to be digitally hosted and livestreamed on 26 January

Award Ceremony | Conference | Start-up Competition

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 January 2021 – Top-level real estate professionals from all sectors will gather together digitally for the MIPIM Asia Awards Forum on 26 January 2021. Free of charge, the MIPIM Asia Awards Forum will be 100% virtual and live streamed on the MIPIM Asia website, featuring an Awards Ceremony for the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 winners, a conference where industry leaders will share their perspectives, and a start-up competition that will reveal innovative startups that aim to provide solutions to some of the world’s biggest urban challenges.

Awards Ceremony | 1:00pm — 2:00pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)

Recognizing the excellence of Asia-Pacific’s most ambitious, innovative and revelatory real estate projects of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020, where the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be revealed.

Given the current sanitary context, the Awards luncheon will be held during MIPIM Asia Summit 2021.

Conference sessions: leadership perspective | 2:00pm — 4:30pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)

9 different industry leaders will share their experiences of gauging the risks & rewards of engaging the Asian market, with key takeaways on how to apprehend cultural specificities. Those attending the event will have the opportunity to learn what kind of challenges these industry leaders faced, how they overcome these challenges, and what they believe to be the key to business success.

The leadership perspective will be given by the following industry leaders:

Stanley Ching, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner and Head of Real Estate Group of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited at 2:15pm

François Trausch, Global CEO, Allianz Real Estate Gmbh at 2:30pm

Donald Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group at 2:45pm

Margaret Brooke, CEO, Professional Property Services Limited at 3:00pm

Mr. Richard Yue, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Arch Capital Management Co. Ltd. at 3:15pm

George Agethen, Senior Vice President – Asia Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge at 3:30pm

Chris Chow, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management at 3:45pm

Dr. Justin Chiu, Executive Director, CK Asset Holdings Limited at 4:00pm

Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC at 4:15pm

Startup Competition | 4:30pm — 6:00pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)

The Propel by MIPIM Startup Competition, in partnership with real estate tech partner MetaProp NYC, reveals the most promising and innovative startups that tackle the biggest urban challenges around the world.

For the fifth consecutive year, selected startups will pitch their ideas and business models to move the real estate ecosystem forward during Propel by MIPIM events held at three major international Proptech hubs — Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

The selected startups will present their pitches in four categories: Sustainability, Data, Investment and User Experience. The winner of each category will pitch in the grand final at MIPIM Cannes in June 2021 alongside the Paris and NYC finalists.

Detailed programme and free online registration is now available on our website.

