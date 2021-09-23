MOVE Network announces strategic investment and cooperation agreement with AVATAR (Avalanche Asia Star Fund)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 September 2021 – MOVE Network is thrilled to announce a strategic investment and cooperation agreement with AVATAR（Avalanche Asia Star Fund).

MOVE Network will work with AVATAR to deploy NFT, DeFi, GameFi and metaverse functions on the Avalanche (AVAX) eco-system.

“We see NFTs as the gateway to creating a multilayered metaverse. DeFi + NFT creates a new NFTFi industry. We aim to pioneer this trend and believe that Avalanche with one of the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry will help us bring this mainstream. We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with Avalanche and AVATAR” said Bernard Lee, CTO at MOVE Network.



About MOVE Network

MOVE Network is a leading NFT aggregator covering a wide range of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to obtain value by using blockchain technology to trade, pledge, create and auction NFT assets. Users will be able to use MOVE Network to access NFTS from different industries including entertainment, music, art, and e-sports.

About Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is an open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications.

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol.

About Avalanche Asia Star Fund (AVATAR)

Avalanche Asia Star Fund is an independent venture fund formed by leading Asia VCs, dedicated to funding development of Avalanche’s ecosystem in Asia. AVATAR intends to invest in DeFi, NFT, industry infrastructure, and ecosystem development projects.

AVATAR is composed of an experienced team of leaders from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Tsinghua University, Peking University, and Carnegie Mellon.