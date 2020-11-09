Na Rin An Wins HFG Championship 2020 For The First Time

This is the second win of her career

She beats runner-up Ha Na Jang by three shots

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – Na Rin An emerges victorious yesterday at the KLPGA Hana Financial Group (HFG) Championship 2020 after she pulled ahead of her competition with a fantastic final round. She started the day tied for lead with Ha Na Jang and Min Ji Park, but soon surged ahead as the latter two struggled with the cold weather and strong wind. Na Rin An shot 1-under par for the final round, winning the Championship with a total score of 280, 8-under par, which is three shots ahead of the runner-up Ha Na Jang.

The KLPGA Hana Financial Championship 2020 winner Na Rin An,

with her trophy at Sky72 Golf Club.

Photo credit: Hana Financial Group Championship 2020

Na Rin An takes home the prize money of KWR 300 million (US$268,000). With this win, she also moves up the KLPGA Player of the year rank to eighth, and for the 2020 money ranking to second.

WINNER INTERVIEW

Na Rin An, KLPGA HFG Championship 2020 winner

What did you think of today’s win?

Na Rin An (NRA): It took me four years to earn my first win (at the Autech Carrier Championship 2020) a month ago, but here I am picking up a second win, which is earlier than I expected to win again. I’m really glad about it. I will work even harder from now on.

You looked a little shaky on the final day of your first win even though you had a 10-shot lead. However, you performed differently today and was really calm throughout. What were your motivations for this tournament?

NRA: For the Autech Carrier Championship last month, I was very nervous on the final round since I didn’t have any experience in winning the tournament. I think that’s why my play didn’t work out the way I wanted it to.

However, I tried to focus more on my own game today and this worked out really well with a good result.

Any strategies about the wind and cold weather?

NRA: I’ve experienced a lot of tournament courses with strong wind for the past month, and these experiences helped me a lot in doing well at this championship.

You started playing golf from middle school and it’s been 10 years since you started playing golf. Is there any special secret to your growth?

NRA: I started playing golf since September/October 2009. When I look back, I think I was very diligent and sincere, trying to focus more on my work. There is nothing special about my golf except the steady practice.

What were you thinking after your first bogey made at the 17th hole?

NRA: Obviously, I made my first bogey today on the 17th hole, and I was nervous when I was having the bogey putt. Anyway, I tried to focus on the game after that and thought to myself, “I wish to go in the direction of losing with as few strokes as possible”. This turned out nicely with a great result.

What has changed for you this year from last year?

NRA: Statistically, my record of greens in regulation improved. I’ve been changing my swings steadily and my body got used to it, so I think this is the reason why my games are going well.

Before changing my swings, the ball contacts were not constant, leading me to a low rate of greens in regulation.

If you win the next tournament, you can win the title of “2020 KLPGA Tour Prize Money Winner”. Do you think you can win this?

NRA: It will be good for me to earn the title, but for the last tournament, I will focus on my game and playing rather than to earn the tile.

Are you interested in playing overseas in other tours?

NRA: I am keen on playing in overseas tours when I get the opportunity to do so. This is because I want to gain more experience. I want to develop my game further before venturing to play in an overseas tour.

Are you satisfied with your iron shots currently?

NRA: I think I’m more satisfied with my iron shots at the Autech Carrier Championship last month rather than at this tournament. It was also very windy then, but it was not really cold. However, at this tournament, the wind was very strong, and the weather was very cold. This led me to make more missed shots.

What are your plans on using the prize money from this tournament?

NRA: Last night before the last round, I had chance to talk to my mom about a car. My mom actually told me that she would buy the car for me if I win once more. Today I have won the tournament, so I will tell my mom that we can get a car.

What are your goals for the next tournament?

NRA: I will try as hard as I can to get the best result possible by using up all my energy and power.

What is your driving force for the win?

NRA: I would say it’s my family. I gain more power and strength through the support of my parents and my younger sibling.

How would you like to be known as the player Na Rin An?

NRA: Diligent and sincere golfer who works hard. A player who actively pursuits her own goal and successfully completes her own task and role.

For images of the KLPGA HFG Championship 2020 winner Na Rin An, please click here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1799S42lBtnzDnLcU1uZfccAWgZxyRjB9

About Hana Financial Group Championship

Hana Financial Group established the Hana Bank Championship in 2009 and has been successfully hosting the LPGA Tour’s “Hana Bank Championship” until 2018. The tournament changed its name to Hana Financial Group Championship in 2019 and this is the second year under the new name, now part of the Ladies Asian Tour. The KLPGA Hana Financial Group Championship 2020 will be held from 5 — 8 November.

Throughout the years, the Championship has been the birthplace of world-class players such as Mexican golf hero Lorena Ochoa, US-based Juli Inkster, Britain’s Laura Davies, and Taiwan’s Tseng Yani. It has also enabled Korean players like Jin Joo HONG, Na Yeon CHOI, Jin Young KO, Kyu Jung BAEK and In Gee CHUN to advance into the world stage of US LPGA.