New Inject/Eject Mechanism from Southco Simplifies Installation and Operation with Tool Free Operation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 January 2021 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has introduced a new addition to its successful P7 Inject/Eject series, designed for the popular solid-state drive (SSD) data storage format used in the Telecom and Data Center industries. Southco’s P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism features intuitive, tool-free operation, and simple installation and removal of PC boards.

P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism

Southco’s P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism can be easily installed by inserting it into the PC board and rotating 90 degrees into place. The PC board can then be pressed into place and pushed closed. Easily removed with the push of a button, the P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism features a special tab design that absorbs PC board tolerance and eliminates vibration. The P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism also complements industrial design, with a button that customized to match application color preferences.

“Tool-free operation is a priority in PC board accessory installation, and our new SSD inject/eject mechanism meets this need with a simple, intuitive installation process,” said Global Product Manager Ike Teng. “The P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism is easy to use at every step, from installation to removal.”

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

