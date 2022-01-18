New York Medical Group and Keiser University Sign a Chiropractic Scholarship Cooperation Program

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 18 January 2022 – New York Medical Group (NYMG) and Keiser University entered into a doctoral scholarship cooperation. The New York Medical Group will screen and recommend several outstanding medical students to the United States to pursue a doctorate in chiropractic every year, and the Keiser University School of Medicine will provide scholarship funding. Eligible students will be able to join EC Healthcare to provide pain management services after completing the DC program.

Dr Steve Yun, Director of Education at NYMG-Kaiser Program

“There have been multiple clinical studies in Hong Kong over the past two years, indicating that poor posture can cause microtrauma and stress in the upper back and neck area, and leads to pain and discomfort(1, 2, 3, 4), dizziness (5,6,7), numbness (8.9), gastrointestinal problems (10,11,12), and scoliosis (13,14)” Chairman, Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong said.

Keiser University, located in the southeastern state of Florida, is a comprehensive university in the Southern Regional Association of Colleges and Universities. The school provides professional chiropractic course training, and the doctoral program has been accredited by The Council on Chiropractic Education.

“NYMG, as the chiropractic institute which was tables as the top clinical case studies in the international studies (15), is responsible for training a new generation of chiropractors. During the 40-month program, students will pass seminars, lectures, laboratory and practical courses, etc. Diversified learning, training and growing into an outstanding chiropractor. Graduates can go through rotations of 19 medical departments under NYMG, learning artificial intelligence medicine, advanced imaging diagnosis, and observe surgical procedures. They will be more proficient in the chiropractic department with Robotic technology,” said Dr Steve Yun, director of education at NYMG-Kaiser Program.

In view of the fact that the medical schools in mainland China and Hong Kong are currently unable to provide specialized education related to chiropractic, this academic cooperation project not only provides a growth platform for talents, but also establish to further establish barriers to entry of talents in the industry, consolidate the Industry leadership.

Looking forward to the future, healthcare ecosystem will continue to strive to improve the competitiveness of talents in different specialty brand fields, and build a more complete closed-loop platform for big health, so that medical professionals can display their professional skills, and continue to grow through lifelong learning, bringing health to more people.

