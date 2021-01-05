NHK WORLD-JAPAN to explore Mega-Tsunami

10 years after: First-hand footage, insights, eyewitness reports

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021 – NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the 24-hour international English-language TV channel from Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, will show an exclusive 2-part series on the devastating tsunami which shocked the world.

On March 11, 2011 at 2:46 pm, an M9 earthquake off the Pacific coast of Japan triggered a huge tsunami, flooding 650 km of coastline, destroying many cities and towns and claiming the lives of over 18,000 victims. With footage filmed at the centre of the disaster, the documentary “3/11 – The Tsunami” will give a first-hand look into people’s experiences on that day and the hardships they were faced in the aftermath.

The footage filmed in 2011 and 2012 by NHK and eyewitnesses in the disaster-hit areas have been collected and edited together in chronological order to convey the impact of this unprecedented disaster, which crushed buildings and cars and led to nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant.

Episode 1 focuses on the first three days while episode 2 covers the first year after the disaster. The series also serves as a valuable lesson: In the event of a powerful tsunami, what action can be taken to survive?

“3/11 – The Tsunami” on NHK WORLD-JAPAN

Episode 1: The First 3 Days

January 9th 1:10 / 7:10 / 13:10 / 19:10 / January 15th 20:00 (UTC)

Episode 2: The First Year

January 16th 1:10 / 7:10 / 13:10 / 19:10 / January 22nd 20:00 (UTC)

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/tv/worldprime/20210109/3016087/

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public broadcaster, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts six TV channels including 4K and 8K along with three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in 18 languages.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 380 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD (video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect with our programs through Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centred programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit https://nhk.jp/world