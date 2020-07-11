Nippon Paint Reveals the Winners of the Asia Young Designer Awards 2019/20

Functional and sustainable winning entries of the year celebrated virtually with Nippon Paint

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2020 – Following the 13th instalment of the Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA), Nippon Paint has crowned Lin Honghan, from China and Greta Elsa Nurtjahja, from Indonesia the grand title of being the Asia Young Designers of the Year 2019/2020, beating other participants across 15 geographical locations, in a rigorous selection process to represent their countries for the prestigious title in the Architectural Category and Interior Design Category respectively.

Greta Elsa Nurtjahja, Grand Winner (Interior Design Category)

Indonesia – Greta Elsa

This year’s competition marks the Asia Young Designer Awards’ first virtual event in light of COVID-19 restrictions, establishing Nippon Paint’s steadfast passion in fostering the next generation of designers. Following the virtual competition, both winners walked away with more than US$10,000 worth of prizes, including the opportunity to attend a fully-funded 6-week Design Discovery programme at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The international competition theme this year, “Forward: A Sustainable Future”, posed a unique challenge to its participants to showcase designs immersed with functional and social sustainability elements. In an effort to break the boundaries of current design concepts, Nippon Paint and AYDA aims to nurture the next generations of architects and interior designers to conceptualise more sustainable designs in their projects that will reduce negative impacts on the environment and eventually improve quality of life. The winning design by Greta Elsa Nurtjahja from Indonesia embodied the theme with “Rumah Kopi” while Lin Honghan from China complimented the theme well with his design, “Sweet Dream in the Garden” where he incorporated traditional culture with modern design concepts.

“Participants of this year’s virtual competition showed great innovation, strong concepts and social interaction especially during this time of uncertainty. Not only did their designs showcase technical skill, but most importantly, a deep understanding for environmental sustainability and what it takes to change the future of design, which is the essence of the year’s theme. The judges had a difficult but rewarding experience deliberating the participants’ entries but above all, we are proud of the impressive work from designers across the region. Greta Elsa Nurtjahja exceeded expectations in this competition with the level of detail and vision in her design,” said Lea Aziz, one of the judges from the Interior Design category and Founder of PT Elenbee Cipta Desain.

“This year’s entries, to me, were very interesting and diverse. Some of the entries were very poetic, historical, and proves that the participants dived deep into researching the environment and how to address different environmental issues. So, it was rather difficult for us to judge with the variety of entries but we thought the final entries from different countries were very diverse and exciting,” said Paul Noritaka Tange, one of the judges from the Architectural Category and Chairman & Senior Principal Architect, Tange Associates.

In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, Nippon Paint made the decision to present this year’s awards via a virtual ceremony, where the finalists from the Interior Design Category and Architectural Category were judged on 8th and 9th of July respectively and engaged in an insightful Q&A session with the esteemed international judges. All of which then culminated in a live broadcast awards ceremony via Zoom on 10th July at 6pm.

“Over the past twelve years, the Asia Young Designer Awards stayed true to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. By instilling a deep sense of responsibility and accountability in these young budding designers, we believe that in time, they will contribute to social and environmental advancements in society through their professional achievements. We are proud of the network that we’ve built, connecting industry professionals and talented designers from across the region,” said Wee Siew Kim, Group CEO of NIPSEA Management Company Pte. Ltd. (Subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings Co.).

AYDA by Nippon Paint will be organising international webinars where professionals from the industry and young designers will bring their knowledge and talents together, in August and October this year. Nippon Paint and AYDA have announced 2020’s theme; Forward: Human-Centred Design and encourages submissions from the world’s budding talents. For more information and to participate in this competition, visit: https://www.asiayoungdesignerawards.com/.

About the Asia Young Designer Awards

The Asia Young Designer Awards (“AYDA”) was first launched in 2008 as part of Nippon Paint’s vision to nurture the next generation of design talents. The event serves as a platform to inspire architectural and interior design students to develop their skills through cross-learning opportunities and networking with key industry players as well as fellow architectural and interior design peers in the region.

AYDA has since grown in terms of reach and stature and has now established itself as one of Asia’s premier design award across 15 geographical locations namely Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam with further expansion plans in the pipeline.

Over the years, AYDA has impacted thousands of young and talented student designers, presenting them with various opportunities to engage with renowned speakers and key figures in the design industry. Not only has the exposure enabled the participants to gain first hand industry knowledge, personalised coaching, mentoring and skill-building through various workshops by experienced lecturers, they also learn from their fellow peers from across borders.

With that, AYDA has established a close-knit design community comprising professional architects, interior designers, industry associations, partners, design schools, alumni and design students.

AYDA welcomes all applications and those shortlisted will be notified. For more information, please visit https://www.asiayoungdesignerawards.com/.

About NIPSEA Management Co Pte Ltd (Subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings Co.)

NIPSEA was founded by entrepreneur Mr. Goh Cheng Liang in Singapore in 1962. NIPSEA has established its position as one of the largest coating and paint specialists in Asia, known in the marketplace by its brand as “Nippon Paint” and is responsible for expanding its operation and development of Nippon Paint in Asia. It has become the best coating partner for architectural, automotive, industrial, marine, O&G, specialised clients and millions of families across the world. The brand is recognised for its dedication to quality, dazzling innovation and excellent customer service.

With more than 70 NIPSEA companies spread throughout Asia, NIPSEA understands the local needs of its customers in every community. The company embraces diversity and operates as a multinational corporation. NIPSEA Group has over 23,000 employees with over 80 manufacturing facilities and operations in 17 geographical locations with its headquarters in Singapore, efficiently serving all aspects of the business, from production to customer satisfaction.

For more information about NIPSEA Group http://www.nipponpaint.com/.