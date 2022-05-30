No-code VideoTech Platform, Revidd.com, Raises USD 1.1 MM from Inovnis SA and CIIE.CO

VIZAG, INDIA – EQS Newswire – 30 May 2022 – Revidd.com ( https://Revidd.com ) was founded in 2021 by Kiran Pasavedala, Sampath Mallidi and Naresh Uppada. The company is a No-Code SaaS platform which enables anyone with video content to launch their own customizable video streaming product or digital TV in less than 5 minutes.

“Today, building online video platforms is expensive, time consuming and requires deep tech skills for content creators to bootstrap their own video centric products. Our no-code solution revolutionises video tech business. Our product equally caters the needs of an individual as well as the global private and public entities, which is a rare combination” says Kiran Pasvadela, co-founder and CEO of revidd.com

With the capacity to seamlessly integrate within your own environment, revidd makes launching your streaming channel or app easy, fast and affordable. The process is unambiguously clear and intuitive, which involves choosing a customizable template, uploading content for your viewers to navigate and monetization for steady revenue.

Commenting on the investment, Olivier Meyer from Inovnis SA said “Inovnis is thrilled to join the three co-founders of Revidd.com by providing the company $1,000,000 in seed capital and supporting the further expansion of their vision. We believe that the video industry is undergoing a profound change due to the rapid expansion of the market while still operating on legacy infrastructure.

We are impressed with the team’s outstanding ingenuity and capacity to answer the demand, thus leading the way for significant disruption and growth.”

Revidd went against the grain to build itself and is fundamentally differentiated by its ability to bring Video on demand, Live Streaming, Video conferencing and CloudTV Channels in one place, providing a potential option for content creators to manage and monetize video content in several possible ways. The ideal functionality delivers the creators/customers with proactive insights and warrants them their desired platform.

“Enabling creators to truly build content rich platforms is the heart of Revidd. Their technology empowers video content creators to focus on what they do best – create while technology complexity is simplified by Revidd. We are happy to support the founding team to build a global product to tap into a $1.7T market.”

says, Chintan Antani, Vice President, Seed Investments at CIIE.CO (IIM Ahmedabad’s startup accelerator and incubator).

In the second year of activity, the Vizag-based company already employs 68 employees attending the needs of customers from ten countries across four continents.

With this seed investment, the company intends to set up shop in the USA to further expand the North American market, hire ingenious talent and strengthen the product and technology. The company aims to bring 60% cost savings with its own decentralised storage and streaming network.

Revidd intends to become the first technology platform of its kind, with a no-code end-end horizontal solution in multiple verticals where anyone can launch their own video platform effortlessly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Revidd.com.

Download image: https://bit.ly/3PNB6BO