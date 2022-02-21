Nova MSC Collaborates with AMO and RHAZES to Bring its AI Deep Learning Technology, SELENA+ to Mainstream Adoption

Nova MSC signs MoU with AMO and RHAZES that will enable the deployment of its EyRIS’ AI-Deep Learning Technology, SELENA+ to more than 1,000 AMO members via RHAZES Telehealth service

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 February 2022 – Nova MSC Berhad (“Nova MSC” or “the Company”), which is the exclusive distributor of EyRIS Pte Ltd’s (“EyRIS”) products, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the Association of Malaysian Optometrists (“AMO”) and Rhazes Consultancy Services Sdn Bhd (“RHAZES”), a tele-pharmacy platform provider, to bring its AI Deep Learning Technology, SELENA+ to mainstream adoption in Malaysia.

Under the collaboration, EyRIS’ AI deep learning technology, SELENA+, will be deployed to AMO’s more than 1,000 members across Malaysia via RHAZES Telehealth. RHAZES Telehealth is Malaysia’s first knowledge-based telehealth service provider through its brand Rhazes TeleOpto.

EyRIS is 42% owned by novaHEALTH Pte Ltd, which in turn is wholly-owned by Nova MSC.

Nova MSC’s General Manager, Mr Nazerollnizam Kasim, said, “We are optimistic that the collaboration with both AMO and RHAZES will drive forward the adoption of SELENA+ in Malaysia. During the pandemic, we have seen a rise in telehealth and how it has gradually moved towards mainstream adoption.”

According to En. Ahmad Fadhullah Fuzai, President of AMO, “The deployment of SELENA+ to AMO’s member practices across the country will help to improve the range and quality of our services. This synergistic partnership with Nova will see the launch of SELENA+, and it will be deployed initially in 55 practices across Malaysia through Rhazes’ TeleOpto Platform, eventually expanding to the other member practices within a year.”

SELENA+ is capable of detecting up to 3 retinal diseases, principally diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma suspect and age-related macular degeneration. Early screening and detection of these diseases can significantly reduce vision loss, and in the case of diabetic retinopathy, studies have shown that diabetes-related vision loss can be reduced by up to 47 percent. EyRIS’ SELENA+ has been approved for use by the Malaysian Medical Device Authority since 22nd June 2020.

Aside from that, there will also be an addition of a new algorithm to detect chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) through the same fundus image used by EyRIS’ SELENA+ to detect the 3 retinal diseases mentioned earlier.

Nova MSC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Lai Teik Kin added, “The addition of this new algorithm will help us to be a gamechanger in the first stage diagnostic, a drive towards being able to implement rapid screening tools to aid early detection for systemic diseases. Our CKD algorithm boasts an 85 percent accuracy rate, and uses of the non-invasive fundus imaging allows results to be generated within 10-15 seconds with ease, speed and accuracy,” Mr Lai said.

He also pointed out that the recent gold award won by EyRIS at the Techblazer Awards 2021 in the Most Promising Innovation category is a sign of the Group’s push to bring world-class technology into the world. The Techblazer Awards is Singapore’s highest accolade for technological innovation.

The push to deploy SELENA+ into mainstream adoption in healthcare services has seen the availability of its technology in 26 countries.

In order to continue to expand the capabilities in disease detection through its cutting-edge AI deep learning technology, EyRIS has inked a Research Collaboration Agreement with a specialty centre under the National Healthcare Group (NHG) to develop a new proprietary AI that detects melanoma using a mobile phone camera. This was facilitated by NHG’s Centre for Medical Technologies and Innovations (CMTi).

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, and early detection is able to increase the 5-year survival rate to 99 percent. With 1 in every 3 cancer diagnoses being skin cancer and the high melanoma incidence rate of 3.4 per 100,000 worldwide, the ability to detect skin cancer early through non-invasive, mobile imaging will contribute to the fight against skin cancer mortality.

We are Nova MSC Berhad

Established in 2002, Nova MSC Bhd is a Bursa Malaysia ACE Market-listed company, which is involved in four main business pillars namely, healthcare, Digital Government, building automation and virtual construction. We are a leading provider of ready-to-deploy, industry-focused application software and services for both the public and healthcare sectors, with an international track-record. Our products are developed based on our technical knowledge and in-depth understanding of industry demands and the clients’ requirements, thereby bringing improved productivity to our customers.

For more info, visit: http://www.nova-hub.com/

About SELENA+

Early screening is highly effective in helping to prevent blindness from a range of eye diseases. SELENA+ is an intelligent deep learning system that can detect eye diseases: this system was jointly invented by researchers at NUS School of Computing (NUS-SoC) and the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) to perform automated image analysis of retinal images. The analysis results will be used to provide early detection of eye diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

