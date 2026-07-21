Novo Nordisk appoints Gulf chief as waistlines expand

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Novo Nordisk has appointed Venkat Kalyan as general manager for the Gulf, placing him in charge of a region where economic diversification, healthcare investment and dessert menus are all expanding at roughly the same pace. The appointment strengthens the Danish drugmaker’s presence across Gulf markets as demand rises for diabetes and obesity treatments. Kalyan takes […]

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