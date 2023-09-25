logo
HomeNewswire by MagicPRNSW IT Support Release The Current 2023 Managed IT Support Trends In Australia
NSW IT Support Release The Current 2023 Managed IT Support Trends In Australia

Sydney, Australia – NSW IT Support, a company providing world-class strategic IT leadership and hyper-efficient IT operational support since 2012, is excited to release the current 2023 Managed IT Support trends in Australia.

A managed it services Sydney or managed service provider (MSP) is a third-party company that is responsible for managing and maintaining a business’s IT infrastructure and end-user systems. This includes software updates, network monitoring, security measures, data backup and more. MSPs offer companies outsourced IT expertise, eliminating the need for an internal IT department.

NSW IT Support’s 2023 trends report shows Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are adapting their service portfolio to meet customers’ evolving security, such as a remote and hybrid workforce and the ever-expanding attack surface – and for example, 42% of MSPs say they see significant business opportunities in cloud-based applications, and cloud-based infrastructure 24%, in network security 27%, and in Security Operations Centres 29% in 2023.

Cybersecurity continues to be a key concern for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), so 35% of MSPs are looking to incorporate a security operations centre (SOC), 34% want to add managed detection and response, and 32% are interested in extended detection and response (XDR).

Additionally, NSW IT Support found that managed it services or (MSPs) are expecting an average growth of 33% in 2023, and companies are planning to grow their managed services offerings from 1 to 8 services to achieve the expected growth. Furthermore, while MSPs are optimistic about 2023’s outlook, 83% of respondents agreed that the struggling global economy was a hindering factor over the course of 2022.

A spokesperson from NSW IT Support said, “As companies expand their digital footprint, they can encounter several challenges with managing and maintaining their IT systems, so there is a demand for comprehensive and reliable IT support. MSPs (managed service providers) bring expertise, efficiency and scalability to the table, allowing businesses to focus on their core objectives without worrying about their IT needs. They provide many IT services, such as cloud solutions, network management, and 24/7 support. These services support their client’s IT infrastructure and help optimise its performance. MSPs offer proactive and reactive support to ensure their clients’ IT systems are always running efficiently.”

NSW IT Support is dedicated to providing personal value and attention to each of its clients, and that’s why the company offers a day-to-day customer support service that can quickly resolve issues by utilising cutting-edge technology and its team’s expert digital insights.

The demand for quality IT support has grown exponentially as most businesses increasingly rely on their IT infrastructures to enhance performance and remain competitive and agile. This is precisely where selecting a high-quality managed it provider Sydney (MSP) comes into the picture.

There are several key benefits of managed it services, all of which NSW IT Support provide:

  • Responsiveness and 24-hour Support – MSPs offer quick responses and support, regardless of the time of day.
  • Flexible SLA Pricing Models – Service Level Agreements (SLAs) that align with businesses’ needs and budgets.
  • Strong Security Measures: Robust cybersecurity protocols to safeguard data and systems.
  • Backup and Recovery Options: Comprehensive data backup and recovery strategies to ensure business continuity.
  • Comprehensive Service Offerings: A wide range of services that address various IT needs.
  • Accessible from Any Secure Point: MSPs provide secure access and manage a company’s IT environment securely from anywhere.

About NSW IT Support

NSW IT Support is a Sydney based IT company that offers a single point of contact for all IT, telecommunication, and IT Procurement services for businesses across New South Wales.

The company specialises in providing flexible, on-demand access to the latest cutting-edge enterprise-level technologies and expert technical support. NSW IT Support’s technical support engineers offer a wide range of expertise, industry certifications, and extensive knowledge and experience.

More information

To find out more about NSW IT Support and its release of the current 2023 Managed IT Support trends in Australia, please visit the website at https://nswits.com.au/.

