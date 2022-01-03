HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 January 2022 – It is easy to be stressed out from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The factor of wellness is a part of a wider global trend. Surveys have found that the average Hong Kong citizen’s mental health condition is worsening by the day. Out of one survey by the Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service in 2018, it was estimated that around 2 million people in the city are suffering from mental distress. The pandemic may have also worsened the situation, exacerbated by living and financial pressures. Daily habits that we were once accustomed to, such as watching movies, dining at cafes, or outdoor activities are not that easy to come by these, as the new norm under the pandemic also apply more pressure to people’s mental health.

The beauty of nature and architecture inspired Urban Flora to promote wellness





M FLORIST has always been concerned about the mental health issues of urbanites and aims to promote floral art to improve them. The Urban Flora is M FLORIST’s new collection inspired by architecture in nature, aiming to help urbanities experience the mysteries of mother nature in the city and embrace the healing from our mother nature.

Urban Flora is reflecting upon the intertwined relationship between city and nature, this coexistence is portrayed through the specially selected flower combinations in M FLORIST’s Urban Flora collection. Within the collection, City Nocturne symbolises the bedazzling nightscape of the city, Silver Fog represents the phenomenon when the city’s skyline merges with heavy fog, and Weekend Aroma describes the relaxing decompression after powering through a stressful, work-loaded week.

Different designs with less packaging to save the world





The new collection has bouquets, flower boxes and flower jar designs. The bouquets come in different sizes for different preferences. The Urban Flora bouquets are packaged with a simple, environmental design to allow the bouquet to show beauty all around.

About Urban Flora





City Nocturne

Neon lights are the soul of Hong Kong’s night life, conjuring up various romantic feelings. They outline the streets and encapsulate the enchanting night scene of the city.

Highly saturated colour and eye-catching flowers are selected as metaphors for the nightscape of the sleepless city, where neon lights and buildings glow from dusk to dawn.

Silver Fog

The high-rise buildings make it difficult to clear up condensation, where the thick fog blankets the urban city. This mesmerising phenomenon turns the cityscape into a hazy, mirage-like scene and it gives off a sense of ambiguity.

Shades of grey and matte textures come together in Silver Fog to display the blurry skyline of the city amidst the mysterious fog.

Weekend Aroma

A café is always a good place to hang out with friends during the weekend. The soothing aroma of coffee permeates throughout the café, and it reminds you the naturally grown coffee beans comes from Mother Nature!

Tropically warm colours are chosen in Weekend Aroma to symbolise the joyous atmosphere of gathering with friends. Weekend Aroma reminds you of the delightful time spent in a café; reading magazines, accompanied by relaxing music; and most importantly, surrounded by the natural and healing aroma of coffee.

URBAN FLORA Album: https://bit.ly/MFLORIST_UrbanFlora

About M FLORIST

M FLORIST is an online flower shop formed by a creative and diversified team.

We hope to have positive impacts enriching lives of others, working environments, and communities through creative floral art.

M FLORIST Team

M FLORIST team is made up from a range of professionals with a variety of skills; including EXPERIENCED florists who have EXPERIENCE working with prestigious five stars hotel, amazing flower designers with creative and innovative ideas and team members with high management and marketing expertise. M FLORIST‘s goal is to provide you with the best products and services with the most professional team.

M FLORIST’s Service

We provide online bouquet bookings and deliveries. We also provide tailor-made flower bouquet designs and site/event layout services.

M FLORIST’s goal is to serve you, providing services in floral art designs that can accompany your every quintessential need in your life.

Follow M FLORIST：

Facebook: mfloristhongkong ( https://www.facebook.com/mfloristhongkong)

Instagram: @mfloristhk ( https://www.instagram.com/mfloristhk/)

LinkedIn: M FLORIST ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/m-florist/)

#MFLORIST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.