Online Rummy – A Game With Multiple Exciting Features

People enjoy playing card games with friends to have fun. There are various card games that you can choose from. However, the game preference depends on the group’s taste, age, and experience playing the card game. Rummy is one such card game that has been widely played among people. This draw and discard type card game is comparatively easier and pure fun to play. That is the prime reason behind its popularity.

However, playing Rummy while sitting with a group of friends sounds like a myth in this post-pandemic era where you need to abide by the safety norms. No need to get disheartened; you can play this exciting game online. According to Forbes , the popularity of online Rummy is so skyrocketing that manufacturers of the game can even manage to gather investment. That indicates the promising future of this online game.

Like any other card game, online Rummy has several rules. Therefore, if you want to play the game with confidence, you must know the Rummy rules . Once you know them, which will help you win games, this article shall guide you about various rules and exciting features of Rummy.

Basics Of Rummy

Rummy is a card game that can be played between 2 to 6 players using two decks of cards. The game also includes jokers. One deck is a closed pile of cards where you cannot see the cards, and the other one is an open deck consisting of the cards discarded by other players. Each player deals with 13 cards.

The Objective Of The Game

Each player needs to draw a card from the closed or open deck placed at the center of the table in each game round. Then the player needs to discard one of his cards and add it to the open deck. The game’s objective is to arrange their 13 cards in sequences of sets and sequences.

The player needs to complete a minimum of two sequences to make a valid declaration. One of the sequences must be a pure sequence, and the other one can be any valid sets or sequences. The player who achieves that first and makes a valid declaration wins the game. Followings are a few examples of sequences that a player can form to make a valid declaration,

2 sequences + 2 sets

3 sequences + 1 set

All cards are in sequence.

If a player declares without forming at least one pure sequence, he loses the game by a large margin and faces a penalty.

Sequences And Sets

Pure Sequence: A group of three or more cards of the same suit arranged consecutively without using any wild card or joker forms a pure sequence.

Impure Sequence: A group of three or more cards of the same suit arranged consecutively using one or more joker or wild cards in-between forms an impure sequence.

Sets: A group of three or more cards of the same rank but of different suits with one or more joker or wild cards in between forms a set.

Card Ranking

Following are the cards of each suit arranged from highest to lowest,

A, K, Q, J, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2.

The first four cards mentioned above carry 10 points each, and the rest of the cards carry points equal to their face values. The interesting part is the points have a negative value in Rummy. The winner gets zero points, and the losers get points. The biggest loser can get a maximum of 80 points. Twists like this makes Rummy even more exciting.

Rules Of Playing

The game can be played between 2 to 6 players.

Each player deals with 13 cards initially.

Jokers are included in the game.

Two card decks are placed at the center of the Rummy table.

The closed-deck faces down and does not allow viewing cards.

The open deck faces up.

The topmost card of the closed deck is placed on the table facing up to start the formation of the closed deck. Further, the closed-deck is formed by the cards discarded by the players.

The wild joker card is selected by choosing any random card.

The cards of the same rank as the wild joker of all the suits become wild jokers for the game.

Wild jokers are used to form impure sequences.

Every player needs to draw a card either from the closed or open deck in each game round.

Then the player needs to discard one of his cards to the open deck.

The player needs to arrange the 13 cards in his hand in sequences and sets.

The player needs to form at least two sequences.

One of the sequences should be a pure sequence.

The first player who achieves a valid declaration maintaining all the rules scores zero points and wins the game.

Tournaments

There are various online Rummy tournaments in which a player can take part. A player needs to deposit the required amount to play the tournament, and there are real cash prizes for these tournaments. The player needs to be a veteran to win such tournaments as most tournaments are designed in a knock-out style. Therefore, it will be wiser to have enough practice before you decide to play in those tournaments. Even after that, if your luck does not favor you and you receive a horrible hand during one of such tournaments, you can always opt to ‘drop.’ The earlier you leave the game, the lesser will be the losses.

Conclusion

Playing online Rummy with your friends or unknown opponents can be thrilling and full of excitement. That can help you break the boredom of your work from home life. However, it is essential to know the rules before playing the game online. In addition, enough practice is needed to become successful in tournaments.

