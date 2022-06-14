Pearl Dragon at Studio City Macau and Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou to Jointly Curate a Dazzling Cantonese x Huaiyang Feast

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 14 June 2022 – Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series is set to roll out its second banquet featuring the crossover collaboration between the Michelin one star Pearl Dragon at Studio City Macau and the Black Pearl one diamond Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou on July 22-23, riding on the mega debut that will bring to Macau its first-ever six-diamond feast. Tickets for the July four-hands dinner are now on sale with the second evening dinner having already been sold out.

Executive Chef Otto Wong of Pearl Dragon, Studio City Macau

Executive Sous Chef Calvin Yu of Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou





Priced at MOP 1,945* for Melco Style WeChat members and MOP 2,288* for non-members, “A Pearly Feast” is marked by a sumptuous 10-course tailor-made menu that will embrace the best of Cantonese and Jiangnan flavors for two nights only at Pearl Dragon in Macau. Executive Chef Otto Wong of Pearl Dragon and Executive Sous Chef Calvin Yu of Xizhou Hall are committed to impressing guests with some of their most sought-after signature dishes as well as newly-created off menu delicacies.

——————————————————————————

Hokkaido Sea Urchin and Japanese Eggplant with Welcome Tea

by Pearl Dragon

Chilled French Blue Lobster in Sake with Cherry Tomatoes in Plum Wine

Chilled French Blue Lobster in Sake with Cherry Tomatoes in Plum Wine

by Pearl Dragon

Double-boiled Free Range Chicken Soup with Water Shield and Bamboo Pith

Double-boiled Free Range Chicken Soup with Water Shield and Bamboo Pith

by Xizhou Hall

Double-boiled Pork Meatball with Matsuba Crab Meat and Yellow Croaker

Double-boiled Pork Meatball with Matsuba Crab Meat and Yellow Croaker

by Xizhou Hall

Braised Deer Sinew with Australia Abalone, Giant Grouper Skin and Rock Rice in Superior Sauce

Braised Deer Sinew with Australia Abalone, Giant Grouper Skin and Rock Rice in Superior Sauce

By Pearl Dragon

Chilled Passion Fruit Jelly

by Pearl Dragon

Braised Beef Rib with Matsutake in Wagyu Beef Sauce

by Xizhou Hall

Poached Vegetable Sprouts and Fish Maw in Tomato Soup

by Pearl Dragon

Fried Rice with Premium Seafood, Vegetables and Shrimp Paste

by Xizhou Hall

Chilled Milk Pudding with Snow Swallow in Organic Pumpkin

by Pearl Dragon

Petit Fours

by Pearl Dragon

——————————————————————————

Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series is organized by Melco Resorts & Entertainment in partnership with the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants and is supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office. The inaugural dinner will take place on June 24-25 with Macau’s unprecedented six-diamond feast featuring Jade Dragon at City of Dreams and Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake. The Gastronomic Series will continue to run throughout 2023 showcasing a total of 10 four-hands dinners which will cover a wide variety of cuisines between Melco’s signature restaurants across City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau and the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants. These extraordinary collaborations will offer gourmands the opportunity to discover and savor the regional specialties from all over China, while helping to promote some of the greatest restaurants of Macau in the Greater China market. While preserving Macau’s diversity in food culture through “Inheritance, Innovation, and Exchange”, Melco is dedicated to promoting Macau as a Creative City of Gastronomy both locally and beyond.

Prior reservation of 72 hours is recommended, and full payment is required upon reservation. Please call (853) 8865 6560 or visit the official event page (www.studiocity-macau.com/en/promotions/a-pearly-feast) to secure your seats in the July 22-23 Pearl Dragon x Xizhou Hall four-hands dinners. Details of the Melco Style WeChat membership can be found at www.studiocity-macau.com/en/melcostyle.