Philips 2000 series in-ear true wireless headphones are always ready to go
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Philips 2000 series in-ear true wireless headphones are always ready to go

TAT2205 offers water resistance, 12 hours of playtime, extreme comfort, and compact size

 

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 July 2020 – Philips TAT2205 are true wireless headphones with long 12 hours play time and a compact charging case that fits comfortably even in the pocket of the slimmest-fit jeans. These splash and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones not only sound great, but also give you a comfortable fit, easy touch control, and up to 12 hours play time, so you can be surrounded by your choice of sounds wherever you go.

 

Ready for all-day performance

 

You’ll be amazed by the clear, dynamic sound from the Philips TAT2205’s 6mm neodymium drivers while you rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. The soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers fit so well that you could almost forget you’re wearing headphones. Enjoy music all day with up to 12 hours of playtime — about four hours from a single charge of the headphones, plus an additional eight hours from a fully charged case. Just pop the earbuds in the case for 15 minutes to get another hour of playing time. A full charge of the case takes only two hours via USB-C. No matter the weather and no matter your activity — IPX4 water resistance keeps the sounds flowing through rain and sweat.

 

Hassle-free control

 

No need to fiddle with your phone. With Philips TAT2205, a button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. You can quickly adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls–and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound crisp and clear so you can be relaxed and at your best when you need to chat, whether you’re talking for work or for pleasure. You can wake your phone’s voice assistant without touching your phone. Simply ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

 

Quick, trouble-free wireless connection

 

Don’t worry about Bluetooth configuration hassles. Smart pairing automatically finds your smartphone and other Bluetooth devices. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they’re paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

 

Price and Availability

The Philips TAT2205 is available for an MSRP of SGD$139 and the promotion price at SGD$79.

All series colours are ready to sell on Shopee, Juzsoppe and Ishopchangi

Read more information about Philips TAT2205 and TAT2205 video

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.

