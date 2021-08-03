PMI Asia Pacific partners with CBRE to train & upskill high performers to achieve PMP® certification

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 August 2021 – Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals and CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, today announced a new business arrangement, whereby PMI, through its authorized training partner program, will support learning and development initiatives at CBRE and provide opportunities for collaboration. The first initiative involves connecting high-performing CBRE employees based in Asia Pacific with exam preparation training to successfully earn the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification.

The first cohort of high performers from the Asia Pacific region began the rigorous seven-week long training for PMI’s PMP® certification exam in June this year. They will study the skills and activities required in effectively leading a project team, managing the technical aspects of a project, and developing a greater understanding of the connection between projects and organizational strategy.

PMI has partnered with CBRE to offer PMP® exam bundles and following successful completion of the examinations due to take place in October, the high performers will join the ranks of over one million PMP®-certified professionals worldwide. Both organizations are exploring the extension of training and other upskilling initiatives with PMI for more employees following the training completion of this pioneering batch.

In fact, PMI is also developing a certification specifically for the Built Environment, which CBRE has been assisting in reviewing the beta version. This will be released in the coming months. Designed to provide innovative learning methods and practices designed by experts, this new offering by PMI is anticipated to include a variety of online courses, along with multiple micro-credential opportunities and an overarching certification for professionals in the construction industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Ben Breen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Global Head of Construction, PMI said, “Research indicates that to close the talent gap that exists today, 2.3 million people will need to enter project management-oriented employment (PMOE) every year just to keep up with demand – this includes project managers and all changemakers. Manufacturing and construction will remain the largest sector requiring project management talent in Asia Pacific. Partnerships with globally leading organizations like CBRE is the way forward to equip project professionals with the right skills to drive transformation and change. It is an endeavor to upskill existing talent and make it future-ready.”

He further added, “Apart from empowering the workforce with the necessary skills to excel, the partnership between both organizations is also intended at forging new alliances to enable changemakers in the region to successfully run projects in the new work ecosystem, especially in the construction industry.”

PMI’s Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification is recognized as the world’s leading project management certification. In a recent survey, respondents with a PMP certification reported 22% higher median salaries than project professionals without one, according to the 2020 Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey.

Peter Trollope, Senior Managing Director, CBRE Project Management, Asia Pacific, said, “This latest investment in talent and learning provides a structured development pathway for CBRE employees to continue their professional development journey and shows our clients that we are elevating our core project management capabilities.”

“CBRE provides integrated services and solutions to clients, and our vision is to be the leading provider of project management. This partnership with PMI gives our employees access to a global network formed around the goal of project management excellence across industries and ensures CBRE is ready to support our clients and drive successful project outcomes every time.”

About Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world’s leading professional association for a growing community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and professional communities. Visit us at https://www.pmi.org/, www.projectmanagement.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/pminstitute, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter.

