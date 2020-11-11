Porsche Design and AOC unveil the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27

A gaming experience designed to stand any challenge

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2020 – The exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design and AOC, the leader in the gaming monitor market, have come together to introduce the first ever Porsche Design AOC AGON gaming monitor. The 27″ (68.58 cm) PD27 provides an experience similar to driving a race car: high octane specifications (27″ QHD panel, 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.5 ms MPRT), a sleek, eye-catching, racing-influenced design and a wide range of functionalities to be utilized both on a daily basis and during long gaming sessions. Even before the official launch, the impressive design of this new monitor was honoured with the Red Dot Award 2020.

Performance with no compromise on style

Competitive gaming is both accessible and inviting, but the competition itself is fierce. Beginners and pros alike can agree on one key factor, high performance PC equipment is the key to success. Just like a race car driver who anticipates and calculates how to enter the apex of a curve on the track, e-sports players must react quickly and make decisions in milliseconds. The performance of each piece of equipment is of the utmost importance, and can easily dictate the outcome of a competition. That is why Porsche Design tapped into its motorsports DNA and teamed up with AOC to create a high-performance monitor — specifically for those gamers who are in it to win it.

“With its linear and purist design that blends form and function, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is a perfect embodiment of the brand’s DNA and overarching design philosophy. Combined with AOC AGON’s innovative and cutting-edge technologies, the new monitor is developed for gamers seeking optimal performance that doesn’t compromise on style,” says Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at Porsche Design.

“We’re proud and elated to announce the first result of our new partnership with Porsche Design: the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor. AOC’s proven expertise in display technologies is a great match with Porsche Design’s exceptional approach to design. Gamers around the world will be thrilled to experience this great product both in design and outstanding gaming performance,” says Stefan Sommer, Director Marketing and Business Management at AOC Europe.

The monitor’s design is accented by the silver-coloured stand element, shaped like the roll cage of a race car. Just as it does in an actual sports car, it provides the user the stability, durability and endurance when adrenaline kicks in. Staying true to Porsche Design’s design philosophy to elegantly blend style and performance, the PD27 can project its logos on the table in different colours, and light up the back of the display to elevate the gaming environment.

Shifting to the next gear

The PD27 is developed for the most ambitious competitive gamers and professional e-sports enthusiasts around the world. It displays images in QHD resolution (2560×1440) and produces a 240 Hz refresh rate, a perfect combination for demanding players. The PD27 is also certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400, providing vivid, lifelike colours and a wide dynamic range that allows users to immerse themselves in the simulated world. Additionally, a very tight curvature of 1000R (1 m radius) surrounds and encapsulates the user, a particularly great feature for the sim-racing community.

The 240 Hz refresh rate reduces the perceivable motion blur, while the 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT pixel response times guarantee a clear, ghosting-free gaming experience. With AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro users experience smooth gameplay, free of tearing. The VA panel’s high brightness of 550 nits ensures undisturbed gameplay at any lighting conditions.

Driving gamer’s success

The PD27 comes with a wireless (IR) keypad, shaped like a centre console, to quickly access monitor settings or gaming presets. Users longing for the roar of the flat six-boxer engines in racing games will appreciate the 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound. For everyday functionality, the monitor also comes with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 will be available mid of November 2020 in select Porsche Design stores, specialist retailers and online at www.porsche-design.com and selected retail online shops with an RRP of EUR 799.

