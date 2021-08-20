Prince Group Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi Wins Entrepreneur of the Year – Conglomerates at 2021 International Business Awards

2021 IBA received more than 3,800 entries from organizations in 63 nations as leaders of conglomerates tasked with need to tackle diverse social problems

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 20 August 2021 – Prince Holding Group (“Prince Group”), one of Cambodia’s largest and fastest growing conglomerates, is proud to announce that Neak Oknha Chen Zhi (“陈志公爵”), Chairman of Prince Group, has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year – Conglomerates, at the 2021 International Business Awards. Neak Oknha Chen Zhi is the only entrepreneur honored in a category that celebrates leaders running multi-industry businesses. Neak Oknha Chen Zhi is one of three Asian leaders who are recognized for dynamic entrepreneurialism in different sectors during one of the most challenging years in corporate leadership. Neak Oknha Chen Zhi is among a wave of new leaders of conglomerates considering innovative approaches to business that also makes a difference to societal goals.

In addition, Prince Group also won the Bronze Award in the Most Valuable Corporate Response (COVID-19 category) coming three months after it had earlier secured a win for the best COVID-19 Corporate Response at the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in May.

The 2021 International Business Awards received more than 3,800 entries from organizations in 63 nations. Neak Oknha Chen Zhi’s Gold Stevie Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year – Conglomerates and Prince Group’s Bronze Stevie Award in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category were finalized after two months of voting by a panel of 260 professionals and key decision makers from across the globe.

Over the past year, various member companies of the Group were called upon by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi to make a difference in the lives of employees, affected communities and frontline staff. In March, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi donated US$3 million to the Cambodian government’s anti-pandemic efforts after an initial US$3 million donated last December to help Cambodia purchase 1 million COVID-19 vaccines. Neak Oknha Chen Zhi also asked the Group to promptly organize several rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations for its 3,500+ employees.

Recently, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi signed off on a long-term partnership with Caring For Cambodia, a leading education charity focusing on underprivileged students, and the Group will sponsor Career Preparation, an initiative seeking to help over 3,000 students navigate the uncertain post-pandemic educational and employment landscape by empowering them with necessary skills and knowledge.

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi has also undertaken a pivot towards sustainable development by launching Ream City, an 834-hectare coastal development project built on sustainable real estate principles. Canopy Sands Development, a member of the Group, has begun work on the project that aims to set a precedent in the country with adherence to international standards. Canopy Sands Development will soon release its inaugural environment, social and governance report as well.

In an era when leading corporates are fulfilling their social responsibilities, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, and his leadership team at Prince Group, have been working tirelessly to be a force for good in Cambodia, playing its part in supporting the Kingdom to overcome the pandemic.

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of the largest conglomerates in Cambodia, with its various units focusing on three core areas: real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Rising foreign direct investment, free trade agreements with leading countries and future participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are expected to act as key drivers for the Cambodian economy, supported by pro-industry policy initiatives by the government.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group has laid the foundation to be a vital conduit for local and international capital. The Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. For example, Prince Holding Group is developing Ream City, an upcoming tourism and residential project that will be one of Cambodia’s first sustainable real estate projects, aiming to secure $16 billion in total investment for the region. Located conveniently within a 10-minute drive from the Sihanoukville International Airport, the project aims to contribute to economic recovery in Sihanoukville.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

#PrinceHoldingGroup

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.