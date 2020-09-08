QBE Hong Kong Offers New Mental Health Support Coverage for Individual Personal Accident Insurance Products

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – September 8, 2020 – QBE Hong Kong today announced the launch of a new mental health support coverage, offering unique COVID-19 support to individuals and their families, with a view to assisting people facing mental health concerns due to the pandemic.

The mental health support coverage is a new feature and it will help to subsidise consultations with professional psychologists for those suffering from mental wellbeing concerns brought on by enforced Work-From-Home (WFH) arrangements during COVID-19.

The new coverage[1]is being launched in response to how COVID-19 has radically changed how we live, work and communicate amid movement restrictions and new financial pressures. While work from home (WFH) arrangements have become a common precautionary measure to protect the safety and wellbeing of employees, this change has seen new types of risks become more prominent, with long periods of working remotely potentially having an impact on individuals’ health and mental wellbeing.

“In today’s world, there is no shortage of uncertainties. With COVID-19 adding further pressure to the economy, it also reminds all of us what matters most: family, friends, health, safety and wellbeing,” said Lei Yu, CEO North Asia and Regional Distribution Head. “Emotional and mental wellbeing is important when it comes to maintaining a healthy and balanced life. At QBE, we are committed to giving people the confidence to achieve their ambition by protecting them from potential barriers which may hold them back. In the near future, we are looking at creating new products to address mental wellness which will better protect our customers and their families.”

In early August, QBE Hong Kong had also extended the digital capabilities of eClaims to both personal and business insurance products so as to provide uninterrupted customer claims experience during the pandemic. All claims can be submitted online, anytime anywhere. Customers can also choose bank transfer as a preferred payment method for easier and faster settlement without the hassle of manual processing.

To learn more about COVID-19 insurance advice, please visit www.qbe.com/hk/en/alerts/insurance-advice-for-covid-19

Remarks:

[1] Coverage applicable only to Individual Personal Accident Protection Plus purchased via Manulife B2C Customer Portal (from 1 September 2020) and Individual Personal Accident purchased via selected bank partners (from 1 October 2020), underwritten by QBE Hong Kong.





