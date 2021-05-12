Razer Becomes a Constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 May 2021 – Razer™ (“Razer” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, is pleased to announce that it has been included as a constituent in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. The inclusion will be effective as of the close of May 27, 2021.

“We are delighted that Razer has become a constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. “This milestone is a recognition of Razer’s investment value and a testament to our strategy to grow our gamer-centric ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. Riding on our dominant brand position and intensely loyal user base, our proven capabilities in rolling out innovative, category-defining products and services, we are committed to delivering sustained operational and financial excellence as we continue to engage with a broad base of investors.”

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. For further information, please refer to:

https://app2.msci.com/eqb/gimi/smallcap/MSCI_May21_SCPublicList.pdf

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 125 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Generation Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 17 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).





Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers

#Razer