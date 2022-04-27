Record per unit price in Dubai real estate

Arabian Post Staff

A record price of AED 12,624 per square foot was achieved for a 3- bedroom unit in Bulgari Resort and Residences, making this transaction the highest recorded price per square foot in the history of Dubai.

According to Kianoush D. and Lina A., Associate Partners at Driven Properties, the brokers behind the deal, the Bulgari Resort and Residences continues to be the most coveted address in Dubai.

Everything about the project is the perfect choice, from its location on the beautiful man-made island in the shape of a seahorse, to the amazing design inspired by the grandeur of ancient Italian architecture, and the exceptional facilities offered by the project, a company release said.

Dubai’s real estate market has become a topic of significant interest in 2022. Buoyed by years of infrastructure and population growth, the market has outperformed most global property markets, beating Paris, London, New York, and Hong Kong, to name a few.

In fact, Dubai was ranked third globally as the city with the highest residential capital growth, recorded at 17 per cent, in 2021.

