Remarkable Achievements in Local ICT Industry Honoured with ICT Awards (with Photos)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 December 2020 – The Hong Kong ICT Awards 2020 (the Awards) presentation ceremony was broadcasted online today (December 4). Grand Award Winner of the ICT Startup Award, Blutech IoT Ltd, outclassed Grand Award winners of the other seven categories with its Smart Washroom AIoT Solution and won the Award of the Year. The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, presented the award to the company and congratulated all the award winners. He also thanked all the contestants for injecting new ideas and creativity into the industry.

Grand Award Winner Blutech IoT Ltd -Smart Washroom AIoT Solution

This year, despite having impacted many industries in varying degrees, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new insights and opportunities for innovation and technology. “The epidemic has catalysed evolution and development in enterprises’ business models like remote work and remote business operations. It has driven digital transformation of the entire society at the same time,” Mr Chan said.

Mr Chan looked forward to seeing more remarkable achievements of local ICT enterprises entering the local, Mainland, as well as overseas markets, thereby creating an innovation and technology atmosphere in Hong Kong and promoting diversity in our economic development.

Since its debut in 2006, the Awards has been commending and promoting outstanding local information and communications technology (ICT) inventions and applications. The Awards encourages and recognises winners’ accomplishments and also helps raise their status and reputation in the international market. Among last year’s winning entries, a total of six projects also won the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards and two projects won the Global ICT Excellence Awards.

Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer with the collaborative efforts of all Leading Organisers, the Steering Committee, Standards Assurance Sub-Committee, the Grand Judging Panel, judges and supporting organisations, the Hong Kong ICT Awards received overwhelming responses with a record high of over 1,600 entries this year. The Chairman of the Grand Judging Panel, Professor Simon Ho, complimented the entries on their excellence, “I am inspired by the innovative products and solutions of this year’s award winners. I believe the successful implementation of their ideas will profoundly benefit businesses and the community, and further promote Hong Kong as a global leading smart city.”

At the ceremony, the Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Mr Alfred Sit, presented Grand Award trophies to the winners of the eight categories to celebrate their remarkable achievements. The respective winners are:

Award category (Leading Organiser) Grand Award winner (Winning entry) Digital Entertainment Grand Award (Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association) 3MindWave Ltd (ATV Slam) FinTech Grand Award (The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers) Fano Labs Ltd (Callinter, an Artificial Intelligence Compliance Assurance System) ICT Startup Grand Award (Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association) Blutech IoT Ltd (Smart Washroom AIoT Solution) Smart Business Grand Award (Hong Kong Computer Society) Immigration Department, HKSAR Government (When Technology meets Quality Service: Next Generation Smart Identity Card System) Smart Living Grand Award (Hong Kong Information Technology Federation) Megasoft Ltd (E-Fill (as Drug Refill Management System)) Smart Mobility Grand Award (GS1 Hong Kong) Maphive Technology Ltd (Mapxus Barrier-free Indoor Navigation Platform) Smart People Grand Award (The Hong Kong Council of Social Service) KnitWarm Ltd/Fung Fat Knitting Manufactory Ltd (KnitWarm) Student Innovation Grand Award (The Hong Kong Association for Computer Education) City University of Hong Kong (LI Xiao-ting) (Flexible and Wearable Yarn-Based Strain Sensor)